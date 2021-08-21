Cancel
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Solid against Mariners

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Odorizzi (6-6) allowed one run on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts through 5.2 innings, getting the win in Saturday's 15-1 drubbing of the Mariners. Entering play Saturday, Odorizzi had a 6.52 ERA against the Mariners in two starts this season. He worked to shrink that number, cruising through 5.2 innings of one-run ball against Seattle. After he struck out three or fewer in each of his last four starts, the eight whiffs were a welcomed sight. The only damage to his line came on a Mitch Haniger homer after Odorizzi spent over half an hour sequestered in the dugout while his teammates hung a six-spot on the scoreboard. The 31-year-old's next chance will likely come Friday against the Rangers.

