Royals' Kris Bubic: Fans nine in win over Cubs
Bubic (4-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out a season-high nine. The young southpaw took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a 34-minute rain delay derailed his momentum, and he served up a two-run blast to Patrick Wisdom once play resumed in the seventh. Bubic bounced back in fine fashion from a seven-run disaster in his last outing, but performances like Saturday's have been the norm for him since the All-Star break as he has five quality starts in his last seven trips to the mound. Over that stretch, he sports a 4.21 ERA and 34:16 K:BB through 36.1 innings.www.cbssports.com
