Royals' Kris Bubic: Fans nine in win over Cubs

Suddenly the Royals have won four of their last five games and looked entirely competent after an awful series in St. Louis last weekend. Kris Bubic was the last starter in that St. Louis series and to give you an idea how awful his outing was he had a -4 Game Score v2 per FanGraphs. For context, every player starts with 50 points and gains or loses them based on how well or poorly they pitch; it’s extremely hard to get a negative number. However, seven runs in 1.1 innings will do it. Before that start, he had just snapped a streak of four straight quality starts by throwing 4.2 innings of one-run ball the previous weekend, also against St. Louis. He just turned 24 two days ago and he’s not even arbitration-eligible until the 2023 season so it’s not like he’s about to run out of chances but it would sure make us all feel better if he could avoid any truly terrible starts for the rest of 2021.