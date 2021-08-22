Cancel
For the 7th Time, Neighborhood Loans Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 831 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 591%

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) August 21, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Neighborhood Loans is No. 831 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Maryville, TNStamford Advocate

Avèro Advisors Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Avèro Advisors is No. 721 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company witnessed three-year revenue growth of an amazing 681 percent. The Inc. list recognizes and highlights the most successful businesses within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Lextegrity Secures Additional $5 Million Funding Round To Accelerate Growth And Expand Compliance Platform Capability

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Lextegrity Inc., the pioneering compliance risk automation and analytics software company, has closed a $5 million funding round from existing investor Prescott General Partners, LLC (“Prescott”), bringing total external funding to date to $8.2 million. Prescott previously led an investment round of $3.2M into Lextegrity in October 2019. Lextegrity will use the capital to service demand from its growing global customer base, expand its go-to-market capability and drive the development of its Integrity Gateway platform, which enables organizations to prevent and detect fraud, corruption, sanctions violations and conflicts of interest.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Passwords in the Finance Industry

Revolutionary Technology by GateKeeper Boosts Password Security of Florida Financial Firm. GateKeeper Enterprise, the innovative proximity-based two-factor authentication solution, announced the release of its 2FA case study with BARR Financial Services, LLC, a financial advisory firm based in Winter Park, Florida. After deploying the patented GateKeeper authentication solution, BARR Financial slashed its helpdesk ticket requests by a 50 percent.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

NorthStar Mentioned in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations and 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for I&O Automation

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. NorthStar, an innovative vulnerability prioritization and prediction technology, announces the company is recognized in the 2021 Gartner ® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations [1] and 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation [2]. NorthStar is named as a Sample Vendor under the Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT) category. “Vulnerability prioritization technology (VPT) streamlines vulnerability analysis and remediation/mitigation process by focusing efforts on identifying and prioritizing the vulnerabilities that post the greatest risks to the organization.” [1] In this report, Gartner mentions that VPT market penetration is 20 – 50% and the benefit rating is High, defined as, “enables new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise.”
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Mainsail Partners Announces Transition of ResMan into Inhabit IQ Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Mainsail Partners announced today a transaction under which its portfolio company ResMan, a business management software for the property management industry, will join Inhabit IQ, a collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. “This is an incredible milestone for our...
BusinessTimes Union

Arizona Headquartered StaffNow Ranks No. 475 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,012 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that StaffNow is No. 475 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
MarketsStamford Advocate

Fintech Data Platform Leader Calcbench Announces its new SPAC Report

Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, today announced the release of its SPAC whitepaper. The paper provides an in depth view of SPACs: how many are filing, the amount of assets on their balance sheets, and how many have de-SPACed and into what industries. In addition, the paper pulls from various SPAC disclosures to understand what SPACs are reporting and how they are progressing against acquisition deadlines.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Local Business Technology Managed Service Provider Lands 2nd Place on Inc 5000 List in Highly Competitive Western WA Metro Region

BREMERTON, Wash. (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Help Desk Cavalry celebrates its second consecutive year on the prestigious Inc America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranked 3335 on the 2021 list. This places the company not only second in its metro region and among 100 WA State businesses also recognized this year, but also among only 4 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses within the WA State group. Being honored on such a short list of technology companies is a considerable award for Help Desk Cavalry. Since their founding in 2021, the company chose to grow through word-of-mouth and direct referrals, opting to focus on operational and service excellence instead of traditional outside sales. Now, the commitment is paying off as various local and national organizations are acknowledging the company’s organic growth and fierce devotion to its local communities.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Fred Nemecek subpoenas bank records from Novation Enterprises CEO Kelley Dunne

Fred Nemecek subpoenas bank records from Novation Enterprises CEO Kelley Dunne. Fred Nemecek subpoenas bank records from Novation Enterprises CEO Kelley Dunne. Mr. Dunne is also the CEO of Americrew, a company he founded with Brian Weis of Mikab Corp, a Dumont NJ based wireless contractor, and Earl Scott, cofounder of Warriors 4 Wireless, with Kelley.
JobsStamford Advocate

Survey reveals employability driving future learning - but only 1 in 3 can differentiate their skills

MELBOURNE, Australia (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. A new survey by leading edtech company, Edalex, reveals that while the majority of learners would choose skills-based or alternative credentials for future learning, only a third of college graduates felt well prepared in differentiating their skills. This reinforces the imperative for personalised evidence of skills, with close to half of the respondents valuing such evidence - higher than the percentage who have actually received digital badges.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

BH Garage Door is Launching Its Brand-New, Upgraded, and Enhanced Website

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. BH Garage Door Inc, based in Chicago, has been operating since 1991, specializing strictly in professional garage door repair and maintenance. The company supplements its offer with the most innovative and trouble-free drives for garage doors based on revolutionary technologies. With customers in mind, BH Garage Door Inc provides comprehensive services, realizing individual orders on time and at affordable prices. BH Garage Door Inc has launched a new version of their website, modified visually, functionally, as well as linguistically. The new platform does not only display a modern graphic design but, above all, easier navigation and better readability of the information posted.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Status For The Fourth Payment

The citizens of the country have been providing full support for a fourth stimulus check payment in the face of rising Delta variant cases. However, both the Senate and the House have been pretty occupied with the infrastructure bill of $1 trillion, along with a $3.5 trillion federal budget package. This implies that the stimulus package will be kept off the list of things for now, but fortunately, there’s still some relief aid on the table for this year- definitely for parents.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
Washington, CTStamford Advocate

Modus Obtains Coveted FedRAMP Authorization For Cloud Based eDiscovery Solutions

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Modus, a trusted partner for law firms, corporations, and government agencies, is proud to announce that the company's Government Solutions are now FedRAMP Authorized. “eDiscovery and Information Governance is essentially about Access, Time, Relevance, Cost, and Security. The ability to deliver these mandates depends on...
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Vive Funds Acquires $78.3M Atlanta-Based Multifamily Property

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Vive Funds, led by Veena Jetti, has successfully acquired The Estates at Crossroads on June 30, 2021. The property is a high-performing Class-B 344-unit multifamily property in the metropolis of the strong performing Atlanta market. The property was bought in partnership with Blue Lake Capital, LLC, led by CEO Ellie Perlman. This powerhouse duo combined forces to successfully spearhead this acquisition via REV Fund - a joint-led $100M multifamily value-add fund established in May 2021.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Don Apgar, Payments Industry Leader, Joins Mercator Advisory Group

Mercator Advisory Group adds industry veteran to lead its Merchant Services practice. Mercator Advisory Group, the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments industry, today announces the appointment of Donald Apgar to the firm’s research leadership team as Director of its Merchant Services practice. Don brings an extensive background in all facets of the payments industry and will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience in merchant acquiring to deliver valuable insights for Mercator’s clients.
EnvironmentStamford Advocate

MaintenX International Emphasizes HVAC Maintenance as US Experiences Record Heat

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. As record high temperatures sweep the United States, HVAC systems are being pushed to their limits in more places than ever before. If you live in a part of the country accustomed to more moderate summers, scorching temperatures and the stress of heavier-than-normal use can cause cooling systems to break down.

