Polka-Dot Man's David Dastmalchian: What The Suicide Squad Star Is Doing Next And How To Watch His Past Movies And Shows

By Jason Wiese
 7 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I do not know if there has ever been a more prolific actor in the history of superhero movies than David Dastmalchian. With joining The Suicide Squad cast as the obscure villain Polka-Dot Man, the Dune star has officially appeared in four DC movies and two DC TV shows as a different character each time (not counting the two-part Batman: The Long Halloween movie), in addition to his role in the Marvel movies, as well. While we are not sure what more comic book adaptations could appear in his future, there are plenty of other upcoming David Dastmalchian movies to look forward to, such as his long, long awaited reunion with director Denis Villeneuve.

MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Rumored To Pit Scarlet Witch Against A Marvel Fox Character

As the title suggests, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to take us on an insane trip through the MCU's version of the Multiverse. That surely means we're going to cross paths with Variants of some familiar faces, while the movie also stands a very real chance to bringing back some big names from the past to pay homage to the Marvel Universe on the big screen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Shares The Suicide Squad BTS Image Showing Margot Robbie’s Skills

As the press circuit for The Suicide Squad has revealed, James Gunn is a huge fan of Margot Robbie. The filmmaker may have been urged by Warner Bros. to include Harley Quinn in his script, but there’s every chance he was planning on doing it anyway, looking at the number of standout action sequences and character beats she gets in the R-rated DCEU blockbuster.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Approach To Sequels Is Evolving, And Kevin Feige Says Captain Marvel Is A Great Example Of Why

When a superhero property has a sequel, it usually only has to worry about the characters who were introduced in the immediate predecessor. Each X-Men sequel kept its focus on the core team, and the Batman sequels continued the adventures of whomever was in the suit at the time, from Michael Keaton to Christian Bale. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a different situation. Now that the studio has made it to Phase Four, it has so many characters at its disposal, and the ability to weave stories from films to Disney+ series, and back again. This has impacted the way that the creators at Marvel Studios will be approaching stories from here on out, according to the company’s president, Kevin Feige.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

David Ayer Thanks Fans For Support After An Overwhelming Amount Of People Called For His Suicide Squad Cut

Fans are loving James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad, and as it stands, it’s critically one of the highest-rated DCEU films. The new and improved The Suicide Squad has been a success (on that front at least), but the director behind 2016’s much-maligned Suicide Squad wants justice for his own film. David Ayer has been very passionate about his work on Suicide Squad. He has advocated for releasing his original cut of the film that the studio heavily altered, resulting in the movie not working as intended. DC fans have shown an outpouring --like huge outpouring -- of support for Ayer and his Ayer Cut vision, and now the Suicide Squad director has thanked them for supporting his call to get his cut of the film released.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Star Dresses His Set-Adopted Cat in a Polka-Dot Man Costume

The real-life Polka-Dot Man now has a Polka-Dot cat after adopting the feline during production of The Suicide Squad. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast, The Suicide Squad features an array of new characters alongside some returning fan favorites from the 2016 movie. Among the newcomers is David Dastmalchian making his debut in the DCEU as the fairly obscure supervillain Polka-Dot Man.
MoviesHBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “The Suicide Squad”

The Suicide Squad, which is currently showing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, benefits from embracing the stylized absurdity of its comic-book origins. Squad follows a group of imprisoned super-villains including Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) who are promised time off their sentences if they go on unsavory missions for the American government (the catch is that if the villains cease following the government’s orders, they will be handily obliterated by some sort of explosive implanted in their brain, hence the title). A variety of ridiculously violent mishaps lead Bloodsport, Quinn, and their associates, which include Nanaue, an anthropomorphic shark (voiced by Sylvestor Stallone), Polka-Dot Man, a man who tosses lethal polka-dots at people (David Dastmalchian), and Rat Catcher 2, a woman who can control hordes of rats (Daniela Melchior), to face off against a giant alien starfish, aptly named Starro (despite Squad‘s robust cast, Melchior and Dastmalchian steal the show). Somehow, the resulting chaos is coherent, fun, and rather touching at times.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ruby Rose Action Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Ruby Rose is determined to become an action star, which has been made clear from the actress’ filmography over the last few years. Having already lent support in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg, Rose continued her desire to kick as much ass as possible with a pair of hard-hitting genre films that released within a few weeks of each other earlier this year.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows a Different Look at Polka-Dot Man, The Thinker, and Ratcatcher 2

The Suicide Squad has been out for a couple of weeks now, but the movie's cast and crew are still delighting us with some behind-the-scenes content. James Gunn has been especially active on social media lately, sharing a closer look at his brother Seans Gunn's cameo as Calender Man and some cool shots of Idris Elba (Bloodsport) working behind the camera. Gunn's latest post is a sweet photo that features Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) having a chat.
MoviesCollider

'The Suicide Squad': The Bizarre Empowerment of Polka-Dot Man

I'm not the first nor the last person to say that life can feel pretty unfair sometimes. It often seems like everything wrong that could possibly happen is piling up all at once, and it's a very stressful feeling to have. This feeling of mounting stress and anxiety is often explored in superhero media, as with great power comes great responsibility. However, good or evil, most superhumans don't have an interdimensional virus that could cause your body to explode if not properly treated. A power like that becomes more of a burden you want to get rid of by all means necessary. The Suicide Squad is how we meet such a superhuman in Abner Krill (David Dastmalchian), also known as Polka-Dot Man.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Honest Trailer: Sorry for That Other ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie

The Suicide Squad may have brought back a handful of characters from David Ayer’s DC Comics romp from 2016, but director James Gunn has delivered a completely different approach to these bad guys forced to do some good. That’s why it’s unfortunate that Warner Bros. Pictures didn’t do enough to distance this movie from its predecessor, opting only to add “the” to the title and let audiences figure out whether it was a sequel or a reboot or whatever. Because as The Suicide Squad Honest Trailer points out, this movie is weird, wonderful, and worth watching.

