Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait. On July 20, Josh came home from work...

