Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh announced Thursday that her husband has died from COVID-19. They were both unvaccinated and contracted the coronavirus earlier this month. “It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer,” the Republican lawmaker tweeted. Walsh, who announced her candidacy for for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s congressional seat last month, has said she refused to get the COVID-19 jab because it has yet to be approved by the FDA, some of her friends had adverse reactions, and she’s remained healthy throughout the pandemic. She did not specify why her husband—Hartzler’s spokesperson—declined to get the vaccine.