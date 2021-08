The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Monsignor Crean, Division One, is preparing to host the 37th Annual Irish Festival in October. Festivities will kick off on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the AOH club at 2419 Kuser Road, Hamilton, when the AOH will host an Irish pub night from 7 to 11 p.m. Pub night will feature the New Jersey Irish bands The Kennedys, performing the music if The Wolfe Tones, Saw Doctors, Chieftains and Paddy Reilly, among others.