Tight, confusing finish Pikes Peak Ascent does little to separate old friends Allie McLaughlin, Ashley Brasovan

Ashley Brasovan and Allie McLaughlin have been close for more than a decade, and that trend continued at Saturday’s Pikes Peak Ascent. “We qualified for a worlds team together (in) both our senior years of high school and then kept in touch,” said Brasovan, who went to high school in Florida and now resides in Golden. “When I first moved out here six years ago, Allie welcomed me with open arms. She’s always been super sweet. It’s been great to be close to her.”