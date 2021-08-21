Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westport, MA

People leave beach in Westport as Henri moves in

By Kimberly Bookman
whdh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Westport residents are leaving the beach in advance of Hurricane Henri, which is expected to cause severe flooding in the area. Some people were moving their trailers off lots by the beach, and officials said they expect East Beach Road to be flooded out. The Department of Conservation and Recreation closed all beaches Saturday afternoon and will keep them closed through Sunday, and regular beachgoers stayed away.

whdh.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Extreme Weather#Whdh#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 2

Community Policy