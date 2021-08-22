Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Three Billings area events back on after a year off due to COVID-19

By Mitch Lagge
Posted by 
KPAX
KPAX
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FImGw_0bZ6Olpx00

On Saturday, three events in the Billings area were back on after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Springfest at the Moss Mansion, Billings firefighters' Fill the Boot and the Threshing Bee at the Huntley Project Museum.

The grounds at the Moss Mansion Museum in Billings were alive with the 32nd annual Springfest. Normally, the event kicks off the festival season at the start of spring, but it was pushed back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Normally, we kick off the whole festival season the first week in June. Now we're happy to cap it off. We just thought it would be a good move for us, just knowing how many people there would be and holding off until a little later in the year when we knew it would be safer," said Jenna Peete, executive director at Moss Mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyaYg_0bZ6Olpx00

People could start the morning off with a pancake breakfast before seeing some dance and musical entertainment while browsing arts and crafts vendors around the grounds.

The festival acts as a fundraiser for the museum. Each year, the Billings Preservation Society, the nonprofit that owns and operates the museum, has to raise money to keep the operation running.

"We're always working on anything that has to do with preserving the home. If you don't have the building in good shape, then you can't protect what's in it. There's a long list of constant activities. We're particularly excited about the work that we've done in the last year thanks to state Senate Bill 338 . So when you come to the Moss, you'll see some things looking pretty good," Peete said.

Some of the finished projects at the museum include: refinishing the flooring on the second floor, fixing water damage in the second-floor guest room, patching up the roof, modernizing electrical wiring throughout the entire house and replacing the flooring in the basement.

Peete said they hope to have Springfest back at its regular June time next year.

Over in the Billings Heights, at the corner of Hilltop Road and Main Street, Billings firefighters volunteered to help Fill the Boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1ROT_0bZ6Olpx00

"This is great. You see people every year. They are happy to see you. You get a little bit of a snippet of a conversation with everyone that you talk to and it's just happy to see everybody. I'm happy, they're happy, it's great. They know what we're doing and we know what we're doing, helping kids out with the Muscular Dystrophy Associaiton, I think that just gives everyone a big smile," said Cameron Abell, an engineer for Billings Fire Department.

The Fill the Boot campaign started up in 1954, connecting fire departments across the country to help take donations in a firefighter boot from passing drivers on the street. The fundraising campaign has resulted in 11 new drugs to help people with neuromuscular diseases, according to the association's website.

The Billings firefighters had the goal this year to bring in $50,000 to donate to Muscular Dystrophy Association. They already had a leg up after the Billings police and fire charity baseball game brought in $2,100 to the firefighters, Abell said. The game brought in a total of $4,200. The police department's share was donated to the Billings Education Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqYKn_0bZ6Olpx00

Abell said the firefighters saw a lot of donations over the course of Friday and Saturday.

"It's looking good. I'm seeing a lot of happy faces and people are stopping to donate. It's a really good year this year," Abell said.

A few miles out of town at the Huntley Project Museum, the weather was perfect for the 32nd Annual Antique Tractor Show and Threshing Bee.

In the afternoon, people flocked to the museum grounds to get a look at all sorts of tractors and farm technology in action, with some dating back to the early 20th century.

Dick Tombrink was at the threshing bee with his restored 1923 CASE steam tractor. He was using the heat from its boiler to steam corn to give out to attendees. Tombrink has been a part of every threshing bee since its inception and serves as treasurer of the South Central Montana Antique Tractor and Machinery Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHTG2_0bZ6Olpx00

Tombrink said the tractors are fun for all ages.

"If you look at today, there's a lot of people here that enjoy this kind of stuff. We enjoy showing it to them. It's a challenge for us. You know, we find an old piece of machinery, we've got to figure out how to fix it and make it run again. As you get older, you need to keep yourself occupied doing something and this is a good hobby," Tombrink said.

People could also get a look at a variety of other displays, like a working blacksmiths shop, or watch a tractor pull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJB3P_0bZ6Olpx00

The Threshing Bee will continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 770 Railroad Hwy. in Huntley. Visit the Huntley Project Museum website by clicking here for more information.

RELATED: Billings police officers beat firefighters in first ever charity softball game

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KPAX

KPAX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Coronavirus
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Coronavirus
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Huntley, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Covid 19#Arts And Crafts#Weather#Moss Mansion#Billings Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
KPAX

Weekly COVID death toll in Yellowstone County highest since January

Yellowstone County's weekly COVID-19 death toll hit its highest mark since early January, RiverStone Health reported Friday. RiverStone reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the week's total to seven. It's the most COVID deaths in Yellowstone County since Jan. 10-16, when 10 county residents died of the disease, according to RiverStone.
Missoula, MTPosted by
KPAX

Parents file suit against Missoula schools over mask policy

A group is filing suit against Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) and other area school districts regarding the mask use policy for students. MTN News confirmed Thursday that Stand Up Montana , a group that has been outspoken against face mask use, and Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, are filing the suit.
Montana StatePosted by
KPAX

More Western MT locations seeing grizzly bears

Wildlife officials have confirmed four grizzly bears in the Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot Valleys this year, ranging from Gold Creek to Sula. State wildlife officials note that while grizzly bears don’t inhabit the Deer Lodge, Flint Creek and Bitterroot valleys in as large of numbers as they do in some other parts of western Montana, activity has steadily increased over the past 10 years.

Comments / 1

Community Policy