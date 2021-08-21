Wall Street ignores these ‘orphan’ stocks, but they’ve beaten the S&P 500 over 20 years

Shares of Nathan's Famous have returned 3,472% over the past 20 years, compared to a return of 469% for the S&P 500 Index. By Getty Images

DEEP DIVE

Wall Street is in the business of selling stocks. But it ignores some of them, and some of the “orphan stocks” ignored by analysts have been incredible long-term performers.

When an investment bank (which is probably also a brokerage firm) underwrites a new offering of stock, it has the job of selling those shares to investors. Later on, analysts working for brokerage firms continue to cover the stocks and rate them based on earnings estimates and share-price targets.

In his CWS Market Review newsletter on Aug. 17, Eddy Elfenbein mentioned Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) as an example of a stock “that is up more than 35-fold in the last 20 years” while being overlooked by Wall Street.

Elfenbein listed other of his favorite orphans, such as Atrion Corp (ATRI) , which makes fluid delivery equipment used for various medical applications, and Chase Corp. (CCF) which manufactures various protective materials.

All three are included in the list below.

Since an orphaned stock isn’t covered by analysts, no estimates for sales or earnings are available.

A few caveats:

A lack of coverage by analysts now doesn’t mean a company hasn’t been covered by them before.

A company may have particularly weak operating characteristics now or in recent years even though its 20-year return appears to be stellar.

Most of these 20-year winners have lagged the S&P 500 for the past five years.

You should keep survivor bias in mind. Any list of stocks showing long-term returns excludes those that have fallen by the wayside. Some companies have gone bankrupt or been forced to sell to stronger competitors.

An orphan stock screen

To identify a list of orphan stocks with excellent 20-year performance records, we began with the components of the Russell 3000 Index (RUA) which represents 98% of stocks traded in the U.S. Specifically, we started with the components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) which tracks the index by holding all of its component stocks.

Among the Russel 3000, there are 118 orphan stocks not covered by any analysts polled by FactSet.

Among those 118 orphan stocks, 74 have traded for at least 20 years, and 34 of those have beaten the 20-year return of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) Eight have beaten the index over 5, 10 and 15 years as well, and they are bolded in the table.

Here are the 74, listed by 20-year total return with dividends reinvested. Their market values range from less than $200 million to $12.8 billion. At the bottom of the table are figures for the S&P 500:

Company Return – 20 Years Return – 15 Years Return – 10 Years Return – 5 Years Market cap. ($mil) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (BRDG) 8905% 783% 319% 21% $571 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7532% 723% 188% -13% $3,733 EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) 6722% 2511% 3556% 428% $300 Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 3783% 1065% 292% 56% $1,198 Amerco (UHAL) 3742% 902% 871% 92% $12,806 Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) 3472% 843% 519% 61% $284 Winmark Corp. (WINA) 3231% 835% 439% 113% $728 U.S. Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) 2730% 382% 304% 154% $832 Chase Corp. (CCF) 2616% 1645% 936% 97% $1,093 Tucows Inc. (TCX) 2223% 1920% 2395% 179% $793 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1837% 958% 532% 137% $639 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) 1788% 844% 734% 489% $557 CorVel Corp. (CRVL) 1631% 1492% 626% 282% $2,742 Investors Title Co. (ITIC) 1547% 490% 615% 153% $360 Seaboard Corp. (SEB) 1515% 203% 82% 34% $4,798 NVE Corp. (NVEC) 1489% 323% 82% 57% $331 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 1356% 216% 136% 21% $632 FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) 1113% 248% 246% 77% $539 Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) 977% 726% 337% 37% $433 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 963% 321% 309% 50% $321 Ingles Markets Inc. Class A (IMKTA) 957% 332% 472% 93% $923 Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) 956% 157% 178% 104% $431 Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 950% 124% 267% 85% $453 National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) 918% 365% 81% 29% $625 VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) 899% 1053% -80% 56% $252 First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 884% 235% 247% 77% $326 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 875% 254% 150% 8% $185 Village Super Market Inc. Class A (VLGEA) 801% 166% 32% -11% $234 Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) 741% 59% 329% 213% $342 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 709% 267% 156% 15% $796 IDT Corp. Class B (IDT) 617% 525% 971% 356% $1,167 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) 614% 185% 716% 269% $392 Century Bancorp Inc. Class A (CNBKA) 568% 450% 405% 171% $419 Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 488% 331% 224% -4% $252 S&P 500 Index (SPX) 469% 367% 356% 124% Source: FactSet

You can click on the tickers for more about each company, including business profiles and trailing price-to-earnings ratios (since consensus earnings estimates that drive forward P/E ratios aren’t available). For comparison, the trailing P/E for the S&P 500 is 25.

The largest company on the list by market cap is Amerco (UHAL) which rents moving vehicles and equipment through company-owned U-Haul stores and through stores owned by independent dealers.

If you see any stocks on the list that interest you, homework is in order. No estimates are available to help you consider how rapidly a company may increase its sales or earnings from here. So read up, consider a company’s business strategy and form your own opinion about how likely it is to remain competitive over the next decade or two.

Don’t miss: These stocks provide a better way to invest in the electric-vehicle revolution than the car makers themselves