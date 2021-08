Mount Angel, OR. Oktoberfest organizers are planning to go ahead with their annual festival which will take place Sept 16-19. One big reason is to support 50 nonprofit food booths; many rely heavily on the income from Oktoberfest sales to fund their organizations. These groups garnered $750,000 in 2019, but in 2020 coronavirus restrictions made an in-person festival impossible. This year, Mount Angel Oktoberfest organizers say they’re currently monitoring the pandemic situation. “There are increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases. We don’t fully know how this will affect Oktoberfest as the festival is weeks away and changes are rapid. We are moving forward with planning a festival. We invite everyone to join us, we understand there will be some people who choose not to attend because of Covid-19. Many people are very excited to see the Oktoberfest return to a live event this year. We will follow the requirements given by the state and our local governing bodies.”