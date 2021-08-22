Former low 3-star recruits will pace Kentucky football

Expectation management is an attribute that fan bases across America are facing at the start of college football season. Kentucky is roughly a thirty-point favorite against Louisiana Monroe in its opener. New Warhawk head coach Terry Bowden inherits a team that’s fresh off an 0-10 season. He’s also dealing with personnel issues and has kept his two-deep depth chart a secret in the preseason. Lots of gamesmanship for a 29.5-point dog. Let’s be honest here. UK will win on Saturday. But, by how much? What will it take for you to be impressed against a non-conference opponent? Will you judge the Cat’s performance by scoring margin or the eye test?