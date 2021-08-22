Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners play stupid game, win stupid prize (of yet another loss against the Astros)

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Odorizzi has a K/9 this season of 7.54, which puts him just a little ahead of current Mariner Tyler Anderson on the overall leaderboard, to give you a sense of how whelmed to be by that number. Today against the Mariners, however, Odorizzi’s K/9 was almost 13, as once again Mariners batters flailed and ultimately failed against Odorizzi’s less-than-dastardly 91-92 MPH fastball at the top of the zone combined with his curveball and splitter—which wasn’t particularly spectacular but was plenty effective against the crew of soggy pool noodle-wielding Mariners batters.

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Jake Odorizzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mariners#Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBMLB

Gilbert, Mariners dealt another tough loss

HOUSTON -- The Mariners have maintained a one-day-at-a-time approach for most of this season, and that attitude has pushed them to the edge of a postseason spot. Yet as the schedule winds down to October and the magnitude of each game grows, it’s impossible not to recognize that this weekend’s series against the first-place Astros carried far more weight than any against the division rival in at least three years.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Bring Back Marwin Gonzalez On MiLB Deal

Astros Add Veteran Infielder Who You Might Remember. The Astros have been without Alex Bregman for about half of the 2021 season, only playing 60 of 127 games. Normally that is okay because they have Aledmys Diaz, but he’s only played in 59 games this year. The Astros had to rely on Abraham Toro (before he was traded), Robel Garcia, and recently Jacob Wilson. Toro held his own, which allowed the Astros to maximize his trade value to get Kendall Graveman. While Bregman and Diaz are currently both healthy and playing, there are concerns about whether either one hits the IL again down the stretch.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (66-56) at Astros (71-50)

Did you enjoy playing a team from Texas nine times over the last three weeks? Have I got a deal for you: how about nine more games in three weeks against the other team from Texas! I know it’s difficult to squeeze 19 games against each division rival into the regular season schedule, but this is getting a little ridiculous. The good news is the Mariners hold their playoff hopes in their own hands at this point. Of the remaining 40 games in the season, 21 of them are against direct competitors in the playoff race (9 vs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros should not make Qualifying Offer to Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros have a decision to make this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is slated to reach free agency as he is in the final year of his two year year, $66 million extension. That contract has not worked out as the Astros had hoped due to Verlander undergoing Tommy John surgery, limiting him to just six innings in that time.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' miscues prove costly in another loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi sent a one-out chopper into the infield. A routine baseball play began, but never resolved itself. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel raced to his right to snag it and then turned toward his abandoned post. There was one problem: For the second...
MLBgiants365.com

A’s suffer another late game collapse, Lou Trivino blows second straight save in loss to Mariners

Lou Trivino blew his second save in his last two appearances, the Seattle Mariners coming back in the ninth inning to beat the A's 5-3 on Monday night. It was another chapter in what's become a demoralizing few weeks for the A's bookended by the loss of ace Chris Bassitt, hit by a line drive in the face, to losing three straight games via late-inning collapse. Oakland lost two on late, lead-changing home runs against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 123, Mariners at Astros

It’s officially getting interesting. The M’s did what they needed to do by sweeping the hapless Rangers in Arlington. However, the seemingly-invincible A’s and Astros – teams who’ve had a seeming lock on playoff spots since late May – slipped up. The A’s were playing the White Sox, so yeah, that’ll happen. But the Astros were an extra-inning game away from getting swept by the Royals. They’re now 7-9 in August, while the M’s have gone 10-7. The M’s faced the Astros during the infamous/famous? trade of Kendall Graveman, and it looked like the M’s were throwing in the towel.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros demolish Mariners AGAIN (15-1) to secure the series

Offensively, the Astros are officially back to BEAST MODE! After pounding hard the Mariners on Friday 12-3, they defeated them again on Saturday with a 15-1 score to secure this series at Minute Maid Park. 15 hits and nine extra-bases made it for Houston to get its third win in a row.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros rout Mariners for second straight game

Taylor Jones jogged to a patch of grass he wasn’t supposed to patrol and prepared to man a position he hardly plays. The Astros’ walking wounded grew by one an hour earlier, stretching this diminished lineup to its limit. The club called upon a 31-year-old rookie waiver claim to play third base, moved a 34-year-old outfielder with an extensive injury history to his most unfamiliar defensive position and gave Jones his sixth major league start in left field.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners do what they’ve been doing for all of 2021, win in absurd fashion

It can’t keep happening, but it keeps happening. At some level, we know that it shouldn’t keep happening. Friday’s and yesterday’s performances against the Astros should tell us that. The Mariners are giving everything they can to claw themselves to a wild card spot. They go into Houston to face a quality, division-leading team, and get absolutely stomped. They weren’t the types of losses that gave fans anything to be optimistic about. They were sobering losses, losses that are supposed to bring you back to reality.
Seattle, WALookout Landing

8/22/21: Open Game Thread

I knew this would happen. Going into the season, I told myself: no, they’re not making the playoffs, don’t get carried away. And it was so easy for nearly the entirety of the season! Sure, they were playing well, but not playoffs well. Over the past week, though, I found myself scoreboard watching. Friday morning, I woke up and checked the standings. I texted a friend. “Could the Mariners make the playoffs?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy