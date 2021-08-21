Cancel
Elmira, NY

Bonnie Mann reflects on Hall of Fame boxing career

By Nick Ketter
WETM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native Bonnie Mann received the one of the biggest honors in her career last weekend. The women’s boxing pioneer was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer in Las Vegas. Mann shared with us that boxing wasn’t her first choice, but it was something she grew to love. “I had just finished softball after a number of years and was looking for something different to do. I stumbled upon boxing, but as I did it I realized I was fairly decent at it,” said Mann.

