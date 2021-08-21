Cancel
Colts' Matt Eberflus misses second preseason game due to COVID-19

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will miss his second preseason game due to a positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of the opener as well.

Eberflus hasn’t been with the team since testing positive last week. He is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, which suggests he should be returning to the team soon. However, he will not be with the team for their second preseason game.

While starters will play roughly 10-15 plays for the first time this preseason, they will be without their defensive coordinator. Taking his spot again for the second week in a row is safeties coach Alan Williams.

