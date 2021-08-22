Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #1: Annamaria Serturini

Matias Viña is the newest member of A.S. Roma to feature in our U-23 Countdown this year, and barring those players that have already become a big part of the senior side, he has the path of least resistance to become a star for i Lupi. While Leonardo Spinazzola tragically tearing his Achilles during the Euros this summer put Roma in a bind, Tiago Pinto’s replacement for the Italian international should not be seen as just a stop-gap fix. If anything, Roma’s General Manager has brought in a player who could push Spinazzola for the starting left-back spot, albeit by providing a different kind of skill-set than the Lovely Leo.