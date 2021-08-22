Cancel
Ranking Roma Women's Youth, #1: Annamaria Serturini

Cover picture for the articleWhile the women of Roma haven't endured quite the same level of top-to-bottom turnover as the men have over the past few years, each new season still brings with it new players, new problems, and new solutions. However, the one constant through it all has been Annamaria Serturini. With 75 appearances and 30 goals scored, no other Roma player has played more or scored more than Serturini since the club's inception in 2018.

