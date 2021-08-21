Cancel
Cache County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cache, Davis, Weber by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache; Davis; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR WEBER...SOUTHWESTERN CACHE...SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER...NORTHERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES At 557 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hyrum to South Ogden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather station reported. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Brigham City, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hyrum, Hooper, South Weber, Perry, Wellsville, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville and Uintah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 331 and 370. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 94. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

