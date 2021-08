Probably the most noteworthy news from the Olympic games in Japan this year was a verbal announcement, when Simone Byles said she would not compete. The worldwide reaction to her announcement was dramatic and varied. Byles is the most decorated gymnast in the world and her performance at these games was widely anticipated. The immediate reaction was shock, and questioning. Everyone thirsted for reasons why. When she described how she was attacked by a sense of the "twisties," in which a gymnast cannot understand which direction is up and which is down, world audiences learned a new term for a frightening condition.