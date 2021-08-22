Mike Matheny is Big Mad About Today’s Weather Delay Against the Cubs
I will admit, without hesitation, that the timing of today’s weather delay at Wrigley Field sucked for Kansas City Royals lefty Kris Bubic. Through six hitless innings, Bubic was right there on the border of having enough pitches left in the tank to try to cut through the Cubs lineup one more time for a no-hitter. But then the lightning started and the impending weather was descending on the ballpark. So the umpires called for a delay.www.bleachernation.com
