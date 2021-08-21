Cancel
Dead & Company Bring Summer Tour 2021 to Philly [SETLIST/VIDEO]

By Justin Ward
livemusicblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead & Company played in Philly last night for Night #4 of Summer Tour 2021 at Citizens Bank Park where the Phillies play. The previous night’s show at Citi Field in New York had some fantastic moments (and some tragic news as well), and the show in Philadelphia was no exception. The band had to put everything into one set with the storm fast approaching, but they made up with it by showing us tour debuts of most everything in the extra long set (except “Franklin’s Tower” and “The Wheel”).

