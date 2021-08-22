Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Republic
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy