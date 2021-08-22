Cancel
Software

New Products 8/18/21 feat. Adafruit 1.69″ 280×240 Round Rectangle Color IPS TFT Display – ST7789! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaspberry Pi PoE+ HAT: Power over Ethernet (PoE) can make your project wiring a breeze – instead of needing a wire for power and data, you can use one Ethernet cable for both!. Simply attach the standoffs in the four corners of the HAT, then connect to the 40-pin header....

blog.adafruit.com

Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Adafruit Feather Din Rail Mounts #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Badabby shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4885356. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Technologyadafruit.com

#AdafruitLearningSystem Weekly Update: My Adafruit Edition

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we published only one new guide. However, we have been hard at work developing a useful new feature to Adafruit. Check out the end of this blog post for a sneak peek at the upcoming My Adafruit page. These demos are designed to...
Scienceadafruit.com

The Science of Patterns

For the work that led to his 1952 paper, Turing wanted to understand the underlying mechanism that produces natural patterns. He proposed that patterns such as spots form as a result of the interactions between two chemicals that spread throughout a system much like gas atoms in a box do, with one crucial difference. Instead of diffusing evenly like a gas, the chemicals, which Turing called “morphogens,” diffuse at different rates. One serves as an activator to express a unique characteristic, like a tiger’s stripe, and the other acts as an inhibitor, kicking in periodically to shut down the activator’s expression.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Holo Clock unique 3D printed ring clock

Holo Clock is a unique clock created using a little 3D printing and Arduino hardware and coding by Instructables user “saulemmetquinn”. The clock uses rings to tell the time and was recently as a runner-up in the Instructables Arduino Contest. The clerk uses an Arduino Uno microcontroller together with a stepper motor which it controls to keep a precise time measurement, the 3D printed components were created in OnShape over the course of a month and everything is available including full instructions for you to build your very own via the Instructables website.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: I2C Long Distance – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

I2C signal degradation over distance – and what to do about it. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Adafruit MCP9601 I2C Thermocouple Amplifier

Thermocouples are very sensitive, requiring a good amplifier with a cold-compensation reference. The Adafruit MCP9601 I2C Thermocouple Breakout (a.k.a MCP96L01) does all that for you and can be easily interfaced with any microcontroller or single-board computer with I2C. Inside, the chip handles all the analog stuff for you, and can interface with just about any thermocouple type: K, J, T, N, S, E, B, and R types are all supported! You can also set various alerts for over/under temperature, and read the thermocouple (hot) temperature and the chip (cold) temperature. All this over common I2C.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: 200 Episodes of JP’s Workshop, Sony QRIO, Adafruit Coin Cell’s Suicide Squad Cameo, Numpad 4000 Mechanical Keyswitch Data Entry Device & More!

We’ve got so much happening here at Adafruit that it’s not always easy to keep up! Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. Each week we’ll be posting a handy round-up of what we’ve been up to, ranging from learn guides to blog articles, videos, and more. BLOG. Today’s (8/19) project:...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Fitbit Charge 5 leaked images show color display and new rounded look

Fitbit is apparently preparing an update to its line of Charge fitness trackers, and newly-leaked images offer our best look yet at what will likely be the refreshed design. The renders, from leaker Evan Blass, purportedly show the upcoming Charge 5 model. It looks like it shares design notes with Fitbit’s recent Luxe tracker, released in April. There’s an organic feel to the tracker, with a curved screen that blends into a more rounded body.

