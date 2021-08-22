Vikings vs. Colts Live Score Updates — Preseason Week 2

The Vikings are set to take on the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in their second of three preseason games.

After resting more than 30 players in the opener and watching their second and third-stringers get routed 33-6 by the Broncos, the Vikings will play their starters for at least a couple series in this game. Mike Zimmer said this week that he wants to see the team have some success to build confidence as the regular season approaches.

Here's the list of 12 Vikings who will not play due to injury. The team is just being cautious with players like Justin Jefferson and Danielle Hunter, who are expected to be good to go for the regular season.

Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson, and Dalvin Cook also appear unlikely to play.

Zimmer said he doesn't have a set plan for how long starters will play and will take them out based on feel.

For the Colts, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will get all the snaps at quarterback with Carson Wentz injured. Both QBs played well in a win over the Panthers last weekend, particularly Eason. The Colts won that game 21-18 on a last-minute field goal.

Although the starters seeing time early will be an important story, this is also a huge game for players on the roster bubble trying to make a good impression. The Vikings have to cut four more players to get down to 80 by Tuesday afternoon, and then will set their initial 53-man roster the following Tuesday (August 31st).

For what it's worth, the Vikings have never lost back-to-back preseason games under Zimmer.

If you can't watch, follow along with our live updates below. Also, make sure to follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Live Updates

Third Quarter

13:42 — Kellen Mond is in at quarterback for the Vikings and his first series is a three and out. He fumbled a snap on his first play and then overthrew Whop Philyor on third down.

Second quarter

Vikings 10, Colts 6

0:45 — The Browning-led offense gets some points on a 4-yard Greg Joseph field goal. Two big catches for Chad Beebe on that drive, but Browning also had a couple bad throws.

2:28 — Jake Browning came into the game at quarterback and the Vikings' second-team offense has done nothing. Two three and outs. Browning is 0 for 4 with a couple bad misses.

5:53 — Another tipped interception for the Vikings. Rookie defensive tackle Jordon Scott gets the pick, fumbles it as he falls to the ground, and Myles Dorn recovers.

10:26 — Vikings kicker Greg Joseph misses wide right from 51 yards. Some nice runs from Ameer Abullah and C.J. Ham moved the ball, but then Cousins was sacked by Kwity Paye when Rashod Hill whiffed on his block.

Vikings 7, Colts 6

14:57 — The Vikings hold the Colts to another field goal. Bashaud Breeland broke up the pass on third down. He's having a great game and showing why he'll be one of the Vikings' starting cornerbacks.

First Quarter

0:00 — The first quarter ends with the Colts facing a third down in the red zone.

Vikings 7, Colts 3

3:55 — The Vikings' first touchdown of the preseason is a pick-six by Troy Dye. Armon Watts tipped the ball at the line, Bashaud Breeland was in good coverage, and Dye took it 33 yards to the house.

Colts 3, Vikings 0

6:05 — The Colts start the scoring with a 47-yard field goal. Blake Lynch made a nice play on third and short to force fourth down.

11:08 — Adam Thielen was a little shaken up after dropping a pass on third down. He took a big hit.

13:16 — The Colts go three and out on the opening possession. Nick Vigil made a nice play to break up a pass on first down, and the Vikings sniffed out a screen on third down.