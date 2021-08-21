Astra Protocol, which Offers Legaltech for Crypto, Reports Significant Increase in DeFi Hacks, Fraudulent Activities
The team at Astra Protocol, which aims to equip the decentralized finance (DeFi) space with a complete legal layer and unlock the future growth of the industry, notes that operating within DeFi comes with “unpredictability” as well as key opportunities. Some of the main benefits of the underlying tech also pose certain challenges that have to addressed.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0