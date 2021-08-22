Cancel
SiriusXM launches music channel dedicated to TikTok hits

By M. Moon
Engadget
 7 days ago

You can't escape viral TikTok songs. They're everywhere, and you're bound to hear them over and over again if you spend time on any social media platform. If you actually like listening to TikTok earworms, you can now also listen to them on SiriusXM. The satellite radio service has launched TikTok Radio, a full-fledged music channel dedicated to viral hits from the platform that's now available in vehicles, on desktop, connected devices and on the SXM app.

www.engadget.com

