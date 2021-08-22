Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

T-Mobile cyberattack: Keep your personal data safe after a breach

By Jason Cipriani
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile continues to investigate a data breach from the past week that compromised the personal information of tens of millions people, and not just active subscribers. The data includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers, and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. And the breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile too. That means almost anyone who has given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Personal Data#Credit Bureaus#Data Breaches#T Mobile#Social Security#Imsi#Iphone#Mcafee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

T-Mobile Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Massive Data Breach

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit for its most recent data breach, in which hackers stole data on at least 47 million current, former, and prospective customers, including Social Security Numbers, according to a copy of the class action complaint filed in a Washington court.
Cell PhonesFast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Technologyidropnews.com

How to Use the FTC to Get Money Back from T-Mobile, Amazon, and More

Need some extra cash but don’t want to give up any of your precious possessions? Then you’ll want to check out the Federal Trade Commission’s refund webpage that maintains a running list of completed consumer protection cases that puts money back in the hands of the people. The Federal Trade...
Technologykomando.com

Protect your wireless account from hackers with this one step

Targeting large groups of people through phishing or email spam is a typical way cybercriminals make money. But some step it up a notch and go after large databases containing millions of user records. In the last decade, plenty of companies have fallen victim to meticulously planned attacks. Hackers sometimes...
TechnologyPosted by
BoardingArea

Victim of Recent T-Mobile Data Breach? Freeze your 3 Credit Reports Right Away

Good afternoon everyone. If you are an existing, former, or potential future T-Mobile customer, you may have heard about the massive data breach affecting ~53 million customers. Depending on your current relationship with T-Mobile, your name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, telephone number, and mobile device information may have been stolen by hackers. After your data is stolen in a data breach, there is really nothing you can do to get that information back (it is out in the universe forever), but you can protect yourself and your finances by freezing your 3 credit reports with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion (read this post on steps to freeze your credit reports). The only thing T-Mobile has said so far is that “T-Mobile’s response includes offering two years of free identity-theft protection software to customers whose data was compromised.”
TechnologyPhone Arena

T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

T-Mobile admits 40 million customers have had Social Security numbers stolen by hackers trying to sell it online

Hackers who breached T-Mobile's network have stolen information from more than 40 million people, according to a company spokesperson. The information that was stolen includes Social Security numbers and driver's licenses. The company revealed the breach earlier this week in response to reports of its customer information appearing for sale on a hacking forum. “Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” the company said in a statement. Last names, birthdates, and driver's license information was obtained for a subset of the company's customers. PINs,...
TechnologyThe Spokesman-Review

T-Mobile users have options to deal with breach

This week, the wireless carrier T-Mobile confirmed reports of a major data breach in which hackers obtained personal information belonging to more than 40 million past, present and potential customers. For some people, that means their full names, date of birth, social security numbers and even information from their driver’s...
Public SafetyApple Insider

Personal data of 70 million AT&T customers being sold by hacker

A hacker known for other data breaches is selling a database allegedly containing gigabytes of AT&T customer information, including social security numbers, and is asking for $1 million to take it down. The hacker, known as ShinyHunters, posted an example list of names, addresses, and social security numbers verified to...
Technologywfxb.com

T-Mobile Warns Customers of Massive Data Breach

T-mobile confirmed yesterday that it had been hit by a data breach. The company acknowledged the breach but declined to say whether any personal information from customers was accessed or how widespread the damage was. The company made the announcement after hackers told ‘Vice’ that they were selling ‘full customer info’ of over 100 million people they obtained from T-mobile servers, on Sunday the company said it was ‘aware of the claims made in an underground forum’ and are ‘actively investigating their validity’.
TechnologyTechRepublic

How to protect your T-Mobile account in light of the latest data breach

In response to a breach that compromised the personal data of millions of subscribers, T-Mobile customers should change their password and PIN and set up two-step verification. A cyberattack against T-Mobile has resulted in the theft and compromise of certain personal data of almost 50 million people. This week, the...
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

AT&T denies data breach after hacker auctions 70 million user database

AT&T says that they did not suffer a data breach after a well-known threat actor claimed to be selling a database containing the personal information of 70 million customers. The threat actor, known as ShinyHunters, began selling this database yesterday on a hacking forum with a starting price of $200,000 and incremental offers of $30,000. The hacker states that they are willing to sell it immediately for $1 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy