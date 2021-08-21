The Quarter-Mile Electric Drag Bike World Record Now Stands At 6.74 Seconds!
The last time I met with the cool True Cousins Hans-Henrik Thomsen and Glenn Ellegaard Nielsen, they beat the world record with their mad electric door slammer TC-X, but that day they had some trouble with their bike. Since then they have gotten that Silver Lightning under control. I can’t even keep track of all the records they break, so I guess I will say no more and just leave you with this entertaining press release:cleantechnica.com
