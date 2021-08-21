Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Quarter-Mile Electric Drag Bike World Record Now Stands At 6.74 Seconds!

By Jesper Berggreen
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time I met with the cool True Cousins Hans-Henrik Thomsen and Glenn Ellegaard Nielsen, they beat the world record with their mad electric door slammer TC-X, but that day they had some trouble with their bike. Since then they have gotten that Silver Lightning under control. I can’t even keep track of all the records they break, so I guess I will say no more and just leave you with this entertaining press release:

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Sec#Race Track#Danish#Mosten Mc#Rock N Race#Bike Car#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

1985 Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z With Less Than 2K Miles Available At Auction

The Chevy Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z was the model to get back in the ‘80s. Hailing from the the nameplate’s third-generation, which spanned the 1982 and 1992 model years, the Z/28 IROC-Z hailed from racing and equipped with a variety of equipment to live up its sporting prowess. Now, this particular example from the 1985 model year is up for grabs on Bring-A-Trailer with a mere 1,900 miles on the clock.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Impresses In Our Factory Tour And Test Ride

I recently had the opportunity to visit Ford's Dearborn Development Center as well as its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, to check out the F-150 Lightning up close. The highlight of the visit was an F-150 test ride with Ford's Global Manager of Electric Vehicles, Darren Palmer as my driver. (And that led to the news at the end of this post) We took a few laps around Ford's Dearborn test track, and Palmer wasn't shy about showing off the F-150's 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, which happens to be the most torque that any production F-150 has ever had.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Corvette C8 Sets New Unofficial Quarter-Mile Record Tuner Claims

Extreme Turbo Systems has been at the forefront of wringing more power out of the Chevy Corvette C8. It’s difficult to tune, though that hasn’t stopped the company, and others, from trying – and succeeding. The company even helped Emelia Hartford achieve the record-stunning 9.90-second quarter-mile run in her Corvette, though the tuner has unofficially beaten her time, according to a new video posted to the company’s YouTube channel.
Technologymotorbikewriter.com

Virtual test ride an electric bike

New Zealand electric bike company UBCO appears to be the first in the world to offer potential buyers a virtual test ride via 360-degree video or a cardboard virtual reality headset. The range of Kiwi 2X2 electric bikes consist of an off-road 2X2 Work Bike and a 2X2 Adventure Bike...
Carsinsideevs.com

Check Electric Cars Listed By Weight Per Battery Capacity (kWh)

Continuing to explore electric vehicle weight data, provided by Bjørn Nyland, we will today take a look at the vehicle weight versus the total battery capacity (official or estimated). In the chart below, we listed all the EVs weighed by Bjørn Nyland by their weight (in kg) per battery capacity...
BicyclesPosted by
geekspin

Bird launches an electric Bike that you can buy

Bird, whose mission has always been to popularize eco-friendly modes of transport, has released its newest product — the electric Bird Bike. Launched just after its smart bikeshare program, Bird aims have to have their users rethink their current mode of transport and adopt a more eco-friendly option like the Bird Bike.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Rimac Nevera electric hypercar destroys the quarter-mile

Several electric hypercars are in production or soon will be that are incredibly fast. Automakers have found that fully electric and hybrid cars can be quicker than their traditional gasoline-powered competition. The reason is that electric motors provide all of their torque instantly rather than having to build up like combustion-engine cars.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

The Rimac Nevera Just Set the Production Car Quarter-Mile Record

The Rimac Nevera may be even quicker than we thought. Before making its US debut at Monterey Car Week, the Rimac team decided to swing by Famoso Raceway in McFarland, California, and see what its battery-powered hypercar could do. By the end of the day, the EV had become the fastest accelerating production vehicle—and it was all captured on video by YouTuber DragTimes. The Croatian manufacturer’s electric speed machine may only be a couple months old but it’s already a record setter. During its 11th run of the day (at 19:06 in the above video), a Nevera driven by the YouTuber, whose...
CarsAutoweek.com

Video: Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Sets a Nine-Second Quarter-Mile Record

The record for quickest C8 Corvette in the quarter-mile has been broken. Extreme Turbo Systems, a tuner based in Vancouver, Washington, was recently able to set a quarter-mile time of 9.05 seconds at 159 mph while testing a customer car, beating out the previous record set by Emelia Hartford back in June 2021.
CarsCleanTechnica

Ford Doubles Production Target For F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup

Ford has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck, several people and suppliers have told Reuters. It will invest another $850 million to meet the new production goal of 80,000 sales in 2024. One source said Ford officials “were pleasantly surprised by the demand for the Lightning.”
BicyclesCleanTechnica

The Surface 604 Colt Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Surface 604 is known for building quality electric bikes that bring premium features like torque sensors, color displays, and hydraulic brakes to consumers at very reasonable price points. For the summer, the company sent us its Colt commuter workhorse so we could run it around town to see what it’s capable of.
BicyclesAUTOCAR.co.uk

E-bike review: Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike

A stripped-back-to-the-bare-bones e-bike that oozes style for a surprisingly affordable price. £1325, putting it in the entry-level range. The Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike is a bare-bones e-bike, ideal for urban riding. It’s priced as an entry-level bike, but it looks like it could be straight out of a Brooks England catalogue. With a pared-back aesthetic and subtle battery placement in the downtube, it overshadows the modest price at first glance.
Carselectrek.co

Tesla Model S Plaid takes on Rimac Nevera in most insane drag race

A Tesla Model S Plaid has taken on a Rimac Nevera in what is undeniably the most powerful drag race with production cars. Those production cars just happen to be electric. Now that there are a few thousand Model S Plaid vehicles out there, they are quickly becoming the new kings of drag strips all over the US.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Rugged Electric Sports Bikes

Bike manufacturer Rad Power Bikes has announced a new all-terrain e-bike called the 'RadRhino 6 Plus.' This off-road bicycle targets more hardcore mountain biking enthusiasts, providing them with an electric-powered boost when tackling those challenging trails. Features of the new bike include a 250 W geared hub motor, 5-level pedal...

Comments / 1

Community Policy