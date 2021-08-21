The Quarter-Mile Electric Drag Bike World Record Now Stands At 6.74 Seconds!

The Rimac Nevera may be even quicker than we thought. Before making its US debut at Monterey Car Week, the Rimac team decided to swing by Famoso Raceway in McFarland, California, and see what its battery-powered hypercar could do. By the end of the day, the EV had become the fastest accelerating production vehicle—and it was all captured on video by YouTuber DragTimes. The Croatian manufacturer’s electric speed machine may only be a couple months old but it’s already a record setter. During its 11th run of the day (at 19:06 in the above video), a Nevera driven by the YouTuber, whose...