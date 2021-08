ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In just her second day on the job, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths from COVID-19 than had been previously reported. New York state is now saying 55,395 people have died of COVID-19. That is based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. That is up from roughly 43,400 reported by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his last day in office. The new total comes after reports about the Cuomo administration’s use of a much stricter definition of COVID-19 deaths than other states. Watch Marcia Kramer’s report — As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul...