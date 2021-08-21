Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wade's pinch-hit HR in 9th lifts Giants past A's 6-5

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler went to the right player at the right time once again. Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning, helping the Giants rally for a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Brandon Belt drew...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Homer
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Josh Harrison
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Boston Red Sox#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#Astros#The Red Sox#Belt And Ruf#The All Star#Mri#Il#Triple A Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson felt like an elite NFL wide receiver when he made a game-saving catch for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants' five-game winning streak.
MLBknbr.com

Giants complete stunning comeback in 6-5 win over A’s

OAKLAND — The long ball has been the San Francisco Giants’ friend all year, but possibly never as much as it was on Saturday. With two cracks of the bat in the seventh inning, the Giants turned what looked like a helpless loss into a nailbiter. And with another in the top of the ninth, they may have saved their NL West division lead — at least for now.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Trivino blows lead in 9th, A's fall to Giants 6-5, interleague series tied

Sometimes, it’s important to keep padding a lead. The A’s scored five early runs Saturday afternoon and shut down their offense, giving the Giants a chance for late-game theatrics. Lou Trivino, looking for his second save in two days, entered in the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead only to...
MLBMLB

'He's been huge for us': Wade HR hero vs. A's

OAKLAND -- The Giants were two outs away from watching their lead in the National League West shrink to a mere half-game over the Dodgers, but LaMonte Wade Jr. saved the day by coming off the bench to deliver one of the biggest home runs of the year. Wade crushed...
MLBknbr.com

Giants do it again, comeback vs. A’s via Solano’s pinch-hit blast

OAKLAND — Of course it was going to be like this. This close, this tense, this dramatic. Sunday’s iteration of the Bay Bridge Series — the last of the 2021 season — had quite the billing to live up to. The Giants had taken three of the first five games, two of which they won in extras. The A’s outscored SF, 20-17, in the aggregate. The rivals are both in October contention, in first and second of their divisions.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Kevin Gausman, Kris Bryant dealing with injuries

Kevin Gausman has had hip discomfort since an incident way back on April 24, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. He tweaked it during a play at first base on Friday night, but managed to stay in the game and work through it. The Giants ace should continue to take his turns in the rotation.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBgiants365.com

LaMonte Wade’s go-ahead homer lifts Giants over A’s

Wade's homer was the fourth of the day for the Giants, with Kris Bryant, Belt and Darin Ruf having connected earlier, all coming with San Francisco behind by at least two runs. An RBI double by Starling Marte and two-run double by Seth Brown highlighted a three-run first for the A's, who took the upper hand against Giants starter Kevin Gausman and retained it until the ninth.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Smith’s HR in 10th lifts Dodgers past Mets 6-5

Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Friday night. Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia (6-3) into the left field seats. Smith's 16th homer easily cleared the fence and set Los Angeles up for its second win in 14 extra-inning games this year.
MLBMLB

Here's why Giants' HR pace is unprecedented

The Giants have arguably been the biggest surprise in baseball this season. San Francisco entered play Friday with MLB's best record to go along with a 2 1/2-game division lead over the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who have won the National League West in each of the last eight years.
MLBMiddletown Press

Pozo hits key HR in big-league debut, Rangers beat A's 8-6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night. Pozo swung at all seven pitches he saw in the...
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants’ pinch-hit magic continues, Solano’s home run leads to series win over A’s

The Giants don't have a single player with 20 home runs this season, yet they lead the majors with 187 homers thanks to a well-rounded offense loaded with dangerous hitters from top to bottom. Opposing pitchers know every player on the lineup card is a threat to hit the ball out of the park, and as the Oakland A's have learned this weekend, that includes the batters who begin the game on the bench.
MLBColumbian

Torrens’ HR, 5 RBI lift Mariners past Blue Jays

SEATTLE — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough Saturday night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners. Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight...
MLBgiants365.com

MLB roundup: Giants edge A’s on Lamonte Wade Jr.‘s 9th-inning HR

Nola, perfect through six innings, allowed only an RBI single to Manny Machado in the seventh and struck out 11 when he walked Fernando Tatis Jr. with one out in the ninth and Philadelphia ahead 3-1. After getting Machado to fly out for the second out, Cronenworth belted Nola's 117th pitch of the night into the right-center field seats. Philadelphia had two men on in the 10th but failed to score.

Comments / 0

Community Policy