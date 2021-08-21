Cancel
Pineville, LA

LC Wildcats just seven days away from season opener

By Dylan Domangue
kalb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The college football season is officially on the horizon as Louisiana College will take the field for their home opener in a week. The Wildcats played in an inter-squad scrimmage Saturday at Wildcat Field, but that will be the only familiar opponent that they will go against this season. Earlier this year, Louisiana College moved from the American Southwest Conference in Division III to the Sooner Athletic Conference in the NAIA for football.

