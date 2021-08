There is no Twins game today. There was supposed to be, but then Hurricane Henri started heading towards the eastern US, forcing the game to be postponed until September 13th. I was supposed to write a game thread and a recap this afternoon, and obviously that won’t be happening, but I decided to put up a thread anyway for the heck of it. You can use this however you want, but I’m going to start it with a prompt. How are you spending your afternoon now that there’s no Twins game? Personally, I’m gonna be going out on a boat for a couple hours. I honestly might not have even watched the game had there been one, because this series has been bad and I couldn’t bear to watch another second of it. Here’s a depressing thought: it took an actual hurricane to prevent the Twins from losing to the Yankees at Yankee Stadium again. Enjoy your Sunday!