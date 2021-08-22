Raiders at Rams 2021 preseason live stream: How to watch online

Playing well so far, the Las Vegas Raiders are riding their preseason MVP in Nathan Peterman to its conclusion tomorrow. The Raiders could very well end up going undefeated this preseason, an accomplishment in itself. While the record holds no bearing on the 2021 campaign, there have been several positive developments so far. One bright example is the play of rookie Nate Hobbs, all of a sudden, the Raiders have found themselves a starting nickel corner. As far as the quarterback position, Peterman has made the most of his current opportunity.