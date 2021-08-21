Cancel
Wyoming County, WV

Positive test and transmission rates climbing across southern W.Va.

By J. Damon Cain The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQx8G_0bZ6FTZs00

All nine counties in southern West Virginia have seen rates for Covid-19 infections and positive tests balloon this past week as the Delta variant, a more aggressive and contagious variant of the coronavirus, is putting more people in the hospital and infecting more children just as schools have opened for the fall term.

Wyoming County, whose school board did not mandate masks for its students, teachers and staff, now has the fifth worst rate in the state for both infections per 100,000 population (58.14) and positive test rates (10.21 percent).

A trend that has duplicated itself across the southern reaches of the state, both rates for Wyoming got worse every day between Aug. 13 and this past Thursday, Aug. 19. The statistics for Friday will be released by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Monday.

That trend held up in Raleigh County, too, where the infection rate jumped from 24.34 to 39.73 this past week while the positive test rate started the week at 4.90 percent and ended it at 7.56 percent.

Even Summers County, which posted the best numbers across the region, saw its infection rate nearly triple, from 6.82 to 17.61, while its positive test rate more than doubled, jumping from 1.88 percent to 4.15 percent.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald on Friday that nine cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the state’s fifth largest school district with, as of last year, an enrollment of 10,849 students, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

In Fayette County, where a mask mandate was in place to welcome students back to school on Monday, 10 positive Covid-19 cases had been identified.

Officials at both Raleigh General and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital noted increases of Covid-19 patients this past week.

With the fall sports calendar turning to football this coming weekend, school administrators will be keeping a close eye on the color-coded map which last year dictated whether schools could play their games as scheduled.

If schools in red on the state color-coded map are prohibited from playing games, Wyoming and Nicholas counties – as of Saturday – would be sidelined, leaving their opponents to scramble in search of a game to play.

If conditions do not improve this coming week, 18 school districts currently in red may have to shut down their sports teams, throwing the fall calendar into disarray. On Thursday, there were 12.

In southern West Virginia, Wyoming and Nicholas counties remained in red while Fayette, Raleigh, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe and Greenbrier were all in orange, the color category with the second highest rate of infection and contagion. Summers County, which had been in yellow on Thursday, recorded a further deterioration of its Covid numbers, moving to gold.

Meanwhile, many school districts, like Raleigh County where the infection rate is already in red and the positive test rate is drawing close, are walking perilously close to having to stay at home as well.

Six of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market are already in the red on infection rates.

This is happening at a time when the DHHR reported 4,870 more Covid cases in the past week along with 21 deaths, according to the DHHR online database.

At a press conference on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said it’s too soon to pull the trigger on public health mandates such as requiring face masks.

“We do not have enough data at this time to make a mandate,” the governor said.

Covid-19 cases in West Virginia continued to climb on Friday with a reported 911 new cases, 8,806 active cases, seven more deaths and a positive test rate of 9.26 percent.

Active cases climbed 681 in the previous 24 hours, an 8.3 percent jump. Over the past week, the number has climbed from 5,100 last Friday, adding 3,706 more active cases – a 72.6 percent jump.

Hospitalizations were up 19 patients to 447 with almost a third – 143, up by 12 – being bad enough to warrant intensive care unit care. Patients on ventilator support were up by nine to 57.

Justice continued Friday to implore the roughly 50 percent of eligible West Virginians who are not fully vaccinated to get their shots, and encouraged those with risk factors to consider wearing masks indoors.

However, he said it is too soon to consider reinstating state public health mandates, such as mandatory face mask orders.

“We’re just hanging on as long as we possibly can to try to keep everyone together,” Justice said Friday.

The governor has said public health mandates would be divisive and has said he is trying to appease West Virginians who oppose vaccines and mask wearing.

Justice said that, for now, he will leave it to localities to set pandemic public health requirements. Several school systems, including Kanawha County, this week re-instituted mandatory face mask requirements in public schools.

The DHHR confirmed seven more Covid-related deaths on Friday: a 73-year-old man from Harrison County, an 89-year-old man from Ohio County, a 76-year-old man from Wood County, a 74-year-old man from Upshur County, a 48-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 60-year-old man from Wetzel County and a 53-year-old woman from Wood County.

The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

