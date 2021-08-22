A ‘True’ Blue Moon to Appear Aug. 22

As it moves in orbit around Earth, the moon travels eastward in our sky. You’ll notice the moon’s orbital motion if you watch for it near Jupiter and Saturn from August 19 to 22, 2021. The moon will sweep 4 degrees south of Saturn on August 20 at about 22:00 UTC. It’ll be a full moon – a Blue Moon – that sweeps 4 degrees south of Jupiter on August 22 at about 05:00 UTC. The exact times won’t matter to you, as you stand outside looking for these bright worlds in space. Jupiter will be the brightest object besides the moon, ascending in the eastern half of the sky throughout the evening. Fainter Saturn will be to the west of Jupiter (more toward the sunset direction). And, if you’re watching for them at nightfall, turn around and look west. You’ll see an even brighter planet in that direction in the very early part of the night: beautiful, blazing Venus.