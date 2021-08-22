Cancel
Astronomy

A ‘True’ Blue Moon to Appear Aug. 22

ksfo.com
 7 days ago

But definitions, however, can be a tricky thing, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. By all accounts, the blue moon will be making its appearance in the original definition of the term rather than the Sky & Telescope version. Drawing upon the definitions of a 1930s Farmer’s Almanac, this type...

www.ksfo.com

#Blue Moon#Autumn#The Sky Telescope#Farmer S Almanac
Astronomy
Science
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Blue Moon this weekend: What makes this one different

CINCINNATI (WKRC/WKEF) - A Blue Moon will illuminate the night sky this weekend, but this one is, by definition, different than the last one we had on Halloween 2020. Spoiler alert -- the moon still won't appear blue. A Blue Moon actually has a couple of definitions. The most used...
AstronomyDigital Trends

Once in a blue moon: Catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night

You’ve likely heard the term, “Once in a blue moon,” but what you may not know is that a Blue Moon is a genuine astronomical event. And you can catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night, on Sunday, August 22. Confusingly, there are two definitions of a Blue Moon. Informally,...
Outsider.com

August Blue ‘Sturgeon’ Moon: Everything to Know

Rarer than the blue moon is the blue “sturgeon” moon, which means creatures of land and sea will be acting extra strange during this month’s moon cycle. If you’re not an avid fisherman of living fossils, you’ve likely never heard of a blue sturgeon moon. The term comes from a combination of two rare lunar anomalies–a blue moon and a sturgeon moon–that occur at the same time.
AstronomyIFLScience

Look Up, There’s A “Blue Moon” Rising This Weekend

A once-in-a-Blue Moon event is happening this weekend – literally. Stargazers who step outside and look up this weekend will be able to see a “Blue Moon” above them. But what does that mean?. WHAT IS A BLUE MOON?. Moon phenomena do have some wacky names – super blood wolf...
AstronomyClick2Houston.com

What a Blue Moon has to do with Texas!

Today’s cover shot of the gold and blue Moon is, like most blue moon pictures, filtered and photo-shopped. Supposedly, you can actually see a blue moon if the dust particles in the atmosphere are super small and blocking enough red light to allow just the blue light to scatter--but those are rare (For example, the Moon appeared blue across the entire Earth for about 2 years after the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883--universetoday.com). I’ve never received an actual blue moon pic, but I get great Click2Pins of moons, like this waxing gibbous moon from last night:
Space.com

The August 2021 full moon is, somehow, a Blue Moon. Here's why.

Next Sunday (Aug. 22) brings us the August full moon and in addition, it will also be a "Blue Moon." But wait a minute, you might ask: Isn't a "Blue Moon" defined as the second full moon that occurs during a calendar month? The full moon on Aug. 22 is the only full moon this month. So, how can we call it a Blue Moon?
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Watching the Skies: This harvest moon is also a blue moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A blue moon will light up the night sky this weekend. The phrase “blue moon” can mean a few different things. In the case of the full moon that will occur Aug. 22, the blue moon refers to the third of four full moons that take place in an astronomical season. There was a full moon just after the summer solstice on June 24, another on July 23 and there will be a fourth full moon of the summer season on Sept. 20 before the equinox.
LehighValleyLive.com

The next full moon is this weekend, and it’s a blue moon. When to see the August 2021 sturgeon moon.

The next full moon is a blue moon, but don’t expect it to appear any crazy colors when it rises this weekend. The August 2021 full moon is a seasonal blue moon, which means it is the third of four full moons in one season. That’s different than, say, the 2020 Halloween blue moon, which was the second full moon in one month. By either definition, it’s all about timing.
1077 WRKR

This is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.
NASA

August 2021 Brings Rare Seasonal ‘Blue Moon’

This month we’ll get to see a Full Moon on Aug. 22, 2021, known by some early Native American tribes of the northeastern United States, as the Sturgeon Moon. The name was given to the Moon because the large sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes, and other major lakes, were more easily caught at this time of year. But that’s not all! We also get to see a Blue Moon!
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Skywatch: Enjoy the seasonal blue moon this week

We’ll welcome the full moon early this week. It officially arrives Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. This month’s full moon is known as the full sturgeon moon because this time of year it was a lot easier to catch the fish in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water. It’s also known as the full red moon.
WHIO Dayton

Blue Moon, Jupiter & Saturn shine bright this weekend

A nice lineup in the night sky will make you want to stargaze this weekend! The moon, Jupiter, and Saturn stay close all night long this weekend. The moon this month is a Blue Moon and becomes full at 8:02 a.m. Sunday. Will the moon actually look blue? No. The term describes a second full moon in a month (which is rare) or the third full moon of four in a season. August 22, the Blue Moon is because it will be a third of four between the June Solstice and the Fall Equinox.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Blue Moon, Saturn, Jupiter August 19 to 22

As it moves in orbit around Earth, the moon travels eastward in our sky. You’ll notice the moon’s orbital motion if you watch for it near Jupiter and Saturn from August 19 to 22, 2021. The moon will sweep 4 degrees south of Saturn on August 20 at about 22:00 UTC. It’ll be a full moon – a Blue Moon – that sweeps 4 degrees south of Jupiter on August 22 at about 05:00 UTC. The exact times won’t matter to you, as you stand outside looking for these bright worlds in space. Jupiter will be the brightest object besides the moon, ascending in the eastern half of the sky throughout the evening. Fainter Saturn will be to the west of Jupiter (more toward the sunset direction). And, if you’re watching for them at nightfall, turn around and look west. You’ll see an even brighter planet in that direction in the very early part of the night: beautiful, blazing Venus.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Rare ‘true’ Blue Moon rises this weekend. Here’s why it’s different

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to the topic of a Blue Moon, you may have been living a lie. The widely-known definition of a Blue Moon is two full moons in the same month. The last time that happened was in October 2020. The thing is, the full moon rising on Aug. 22 is the first full moon of the month. So how can this weekend’s full moon also be a Blue Moon?
Tyla

The Blue Moon Could Be Impacting Your Sleep

Wondering why you can never get a good night's sleep at a certain time of the month?. Don't worry, there's a completely legitimate reason why - the full moon. And things may exacerbate even more so on Sunday night, when we get to experience an incredibly rare lunar event. The...
The Independent

Skygazers capture the Blue Moon in the night sky

The more rare Blue Moon has been making an appearance.Despite what the name suggests, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. The name either refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, or the third of four full moons that are seen in one season.The latter known as a “true Blue Moon”, which is the least common out of the two types, is what will be seen around the world this weekend.BBC Weather said that Sunday is the best time to see August’s full moon – which Native Americans have referred to as the Sturgeon Moon because of the...

