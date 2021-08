The Mets appear to be contemplating the possibility of bringing Francisco Lindor back from the 10-day injured list without sending him on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Mets plan to have their starting shortstop travel with the team on this week’s road trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles. During it, he will be tested with more game-speed circumstances. Lindor last played July 16 before going on the IL with a right oblique strain.