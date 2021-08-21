Quick Hits | TOR 30 WPG 23

5 Quick Hits from Toronto on Saturday’s 30-23 loss to the Argonauts:. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: It was a sloppy, mistake-filled and disjointed performance. And, based on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers body of work dating back to Grey Cup playoff run of 2019, what unfolded Saturday afternoon in Toronto was also completely out-of-character. The Bombers dropped their first game of 2021 – and first since October 19, 2019, a span of 672 days – in a 30-23 loss to the Argonauts at at BMO Field that featured some glaring mistakes on offence, defence and special teams. The result drops the Bombers to 2-1, while the vastly-improved Argos improved to 2-1. 2. ALARMING TALE OF THE TAPE:Again, Saturday’s loss was an across-the-board effort by the Bombers and the details are in some of the ugly numbers. Among them: