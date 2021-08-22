Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, OK

SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-22-21: Man with hat saying 'Meth: Just Do It' pulls knife on deputy

Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

A man allegedly high on methamphetamine brandished a knife when deputies approached him. On Aug. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Lyons driving to the courthouse when he saw David McCool walking in the roadway. McCool told Lyons he was OK, and the deputy told him he needed to walk on the side of the road instead of in the lane of traffic. Lyons then proceeded to the courthouse and looked back to see McCool waving his hands in the middle of Muskogee Avenue. When Lyons approached the man again, McCool brandished an opened pocket knife and a burned log. The deputy ordered McCool to drop the weapon and he complied. McCool asked to go to jail to "detox" because he was under the influence of methamphetamine. Lyons said McCool had a hat with the saying, "Meth: Just Do It" across the front.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Siloam Springs, OK
City
Spavinaw, OK
City
Locust Grove, OK
Cherokee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Cherokee County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stephens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Cherokee County Sheriff#State Highway 82
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy