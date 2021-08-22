SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-22-21: Man with hat saying 'Meth: Just Do It' pulls knife on deputy

A man allegedly high on methamphetamine brandished a knife when deputies approached him. On Aug. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Lyons driving to the courthouse when he saw David McCool walking in the roadway. McCool told Lyons he was OK, and the deputy told him he needed to walk on the side of the road instead of in the lane of traffic. Lyons then proceeded to the courthouse and looked back to see McCool waving his hands in the middle of Muskogee Avenue. When Lyons approached the man again, McCool brandished an opened pocket knife and a burned log. The deputy ordered McCool to drop the weapon and he complied. McCool asked to go to jail to "detox" because he was under the influence of methamphetamine. Lyons said McCool had a hat with the saying, "Meth: Just Do It" across the front.