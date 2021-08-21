Cancel
American Horror Story: From "Murder House" to "1984", 10 Years of AHS

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, there isn't some demon, ghost, alien, mermaid, clown-dressed serial killer, or the son of Satan messing with your calendars. Viewers are now less than a week away from Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature (Part 1: Red Tide), and Murphy is following up on a promise he made late last month to honor the horror franchise's 10th anniversary. What follows is a look at a thread released earlier today that included nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse").

