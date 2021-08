Liquid Propane prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the Liquid Propane market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be using descriptions like “train wreck” and “tug-of-war.” The rising Liquid Propane prices domestically are being driven by rising global demand. The Oil Price Information Service says the prices are likely to stay high because the overseas demand is strong enough and that can keep the overseas markets even higher.