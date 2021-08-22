Govee Aura smart table lamp has over 37 lighting effects that set the mood in any room

Outfit your home and outdoor space with lighting from a bygone era with the Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp. This beautiful home accessory gets its inspiration from the classic kerosene lamp. And, just like its predecessor, this lamp has a large handle, making it easy to carry from room to room. What’s more, its lantern-like shape enhances the retro look, while the bright red hue adds a hint of modernity. Moreover, the generous diffuser sends out a warm glow in all directions. Plus, an adjustable dimmer allows you to control the light’s intensity. So you could use this lamp to add ambiance to dinner on the patio or to brighten up your desk during the day. Available in three colors—Canyon, Forest, and Sand—this lamp adds a cozy vibe to any space.