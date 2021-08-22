Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Govee Aura smart table lamp has over 37 lighting effects that set the mood in any room

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brighten up your room with the Govee Aura smart table lamp. This cool home accessory features 37 exciting color options. Create a calming, tranquil atmosphere after a long day at work. Or go for Rainbow and add an energetic mood for a weekend get-together. What’s more, you can customize the app’s palette with over 16 million color options in the DIY Mode. And the Finger Sketch feature lets you draw and add your own color patterns. Moreover, this cool lamp supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. Likewise, the Govee Home app lets you manage your table lamp smartly. Also, to amp up the fun, the Govee Aura syncs to any music type and provides 4 music modes. That way, your lighting can move to the beat. Finally, you can set this lamp to gradually lighten or dim, helping you wake and fall asleep peacefully.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
264
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Table Lamp#Amp#Aura#Long Day#The Finger Sketch#Govee Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Interior Designhomecrux.com

Tidelli Introduces Medellín Outdoor Furniture Made From Colorful Ropes

Tidelli, a Brazilian brand known for handmade nautical rope outdoor furniture, has recently launched its new Medellín collection. Elegant and durable, this furniture line aims to bring soft and vibrant colors to the space; whether used at home or in office. Color and people are the main elements of this furniture collection.
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

Upgrade Your Water Bottle With The New Yeti Hotshot

Staying hydrated while camping, hiking or working in the yard is vital to health and safety. And the new Yeti HotShot cap is finally here to change the way you drink from your favorite refillable bottles. Reviewers on yeti.com have already given this innovative twist-off cap a nearly perfect score,...
Interior DesignPhandroid

Give your room a splash of color with the Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

Have you ever walked into a home or a room and felt something, like maybe a sense of calm, maybe a sense of coziness, or maybe you feel a bit uncomfortable. This is because colors play a huge role in helping to set the mood, which is why hospitals are painted a certain way and why certain types of lighting and its color temperature can create certain moods.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Customization-Focused Smart Lights

The Govee Aura smart table lamp is a connected illumination solution for the home that will provide users with a way to enhance their living space with a touch of personalized lighting. The unit maintains a tubular construction that is compact and suitable for placement in a wide range of spaces, and can be connected to a user's smartphone to offer personalization functions via the accompanying app. Users can thus choose from 37 different scene modes that are wide ranging and perfect for quickly changing up the mood or feel of a space.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best automations for smart lights

Smart lighting is better than it’s ever been: There’s a myriad of smart lights and smart bulbs for every possible location or socket, all of them equipped with extra features that can be controlled with an app on your mobile device. But what exactly are you supposed to do with them?
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Govee RGB Strip Light review: Great features without the high cost

Govee RGB Strip Light review: Great features without the high cost. Light strips add an element to décor that normal lights just can’t match. Think about how many home theater setups you’ve seen with ambient lighting on the back of the television, or a string of lights underneath a chair. Not many. The problem is that the best light strips, like the Philips Hue Lightstrip or the LIFX Z LED, are sometimes prohibitively expensive, reaching prices of as much as $70 or more.
Lifestylecbslocal.com

7 Great Coffee Table Options That Look Cool In Any Room

Coffee tables — or cocktail tables, depending on your favorite beverage — can do so much more than just hold drinks. They can be a statement piece in your living room if you opt for the right look. Whether they have an eye-catching shape or are made from an unusual material, there are coffee table and cocktail table options available at any price point. You can up the “wow “factor of your new furniture by adding décor accents, from trays to coffee table books.
Electronicsmansionglobal.com

Smart Devices for the Dorm Room

Outfit your academian with some tech to make college life easier. Now that you've secured the essential tech for your matriculating student (laptop, smartphone, Playstation 5), it's time to grab a few devices that will make their lives away from you less of a burden. From quality of life to...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp takes its inspiration from the classic kerosene lamp

Outfit your home and outdoor space with lighting from a bygone era with the Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp. This beautiful home accessory gets its inspiration from the classic kerosene lamp. And, just like its predecessor, this lamp has a large handle, making it easy to carry from room to room. What’s more, its lantern-like shape enhances the retro look, while the bright red hue adds a hint of modernity. Moreover, the generous diffuser sends out a warm glow in all directions. Plus, an adjustable dimmer allows you to control the light’s intensity. So you could use this lamp to add ambiance to dinner on the patio or to brighten up your desk during the day. Available in three colors—Canyon, Forest, and Sand—this lamp adds a cozy vibe to any space.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Smart Lamp Vases

The Smart Vase Light by Gingko is a two-in-one piece of functional decor for the home that merges the features of an illuminator with a flower holder. The hybrid design makes it easy to refresh the look of home decor at any time, since simply swapping out one colorful flower for another has the potential to totally change the feel of the environment. Additionally, the design could be used for just one purpose or the other, although flicking the light on instantly adds warmth and comfort to any interior space.
Interior Designhomecrux.com

JUNGLE Lamp by Flexx Design Combines Living Plant and Light

Looking at the emerging trend of bringing more and more nature into homes, Kabo & Pydo has come up with this decorative, ceiling lamp for Flexx Design. Named JUNGLE lamp, it combines lighting and plant pot into a single unit- both work together to add a relaxing element to interior space.
ElectronicsPosted by
Domino

Yes, You Can Find the Best Smart Light Switches to Set the Mood

If you’ve ever forgotten to turn off that one sconce before leaving for vacation or wanted to get cocktail hour vibes in your living room but lacked dimmers, smart home lighting probably sounds pretty appealing. I recently served as a media judge for best products at CEDIA Expo 2021, the biggest trade show in home automation—and smart light switches figured prominently. The high-tech devices, which take the place of your existing light switches, have become a red-hot category in the expanding world of smart home technology. And why not? They make it easy to control your home’s lighting in so many life-enhancing ways.
Home & GardenDezeen

Competition: win a Glo table lamp by Penta Light

For our latest competition, we've teamed up with Design London to offer readers the chance to win a Glo table lamp by Penta Light. Formerly known as 100% Design, Design London is a design show that will be held in the city from 22 to 25 September 2021, featuring a curated selection of leading design brands including Penta Light. Visitors can sign up to Design London on the event website.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Bring Home This 4-pack Of Govee Wi-Fi Smart Plugs For $17 Today

Govee is Offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs on Amazon for $16.99. To redeem the discounted price, simply clip the on-page coupon. In comparison, this is a $10 discount from its normal going rate and a new low for this specific listing that we’ve tracked. Despite the fact that it was only recently released, it has already risen to the top of Amazon’s list of new releases. It is compatible with Alexa and Assistant voice commands, allowing you to integrate it into existing smart home automation. You will also be able to schedule the plugs to turn on and off, as well as group them to control the plugs all at once.
Carscoolthings.com

Tail Table Mounts A Long Table In The Back Of Any Car

Tailgates are great, giving you a flat surface at the rear of your vehicle that you can use as a table for setting down food, drinks, and gear. Problem is, if you want a tailgate, you’re going to have to drive either a pickup truck or an old-school station wagon, severely limiting your vehicle options. The Tail Table offers a way to add a table in the back, no matter what make or model of car you’re driving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy