A ‘True’ Blue Moon to Appear Aug. 22

1490wosh.com
 7 days ago

But definitions, however, can be a tricky thing, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. By all accounts, the blue moon will be making its appearance in the original definition of the term rather than the Sky & Telescope version. Drawing upon the definitions of a 1930s Farmer’s Almanac, this type...

www.1490wosh.com

Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Blue Moon this weekend: What makes this one different

CINCINNATI (WKRC/WKEF) - A Blue Moon will illuminate the night sky this weekend, but this one is, by definition, different than the last one we had on Halloween 2020. Spoiler alert -- the moon still won't appear blue. A Blue Moon actually has a couple of definitions. The most used...
POPSUGAR

Look Up! A Blue Moon in Aquarius Is Coming This Weekend

August has already been a month full of amazing astronomical events, and even as we're coming close to the end of the month, the stars are aligned for even more celestial wonders. This Sunday, a full moon will light up the night sky, and this one differs from just any full moon. Known as the sturgeon moon, or as a blue moon, it'll be at its fullest at 8:02 a.m. ET on Aug. 22 and will shine bright on both Saturday and Sunday night. The name sturgeon moon has Native American origins, occurring during the late summer when it was easier to catch sturgeon in the Great Lakes area.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Once in a blue moon: Catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night

You’ve likely heard the term, “Once in a blue moon,” but what you may not know is that a Blue Moon is a genuine astronomical event. And you can catch a true Blue Moon tomorrow night, on Sunday, August 22. Confusingly, there are two definitions of a Blue Moon. Informally,...
Outsider.com

August Blue ‘Sturgeon’ Moon: Everything to Know

Rarer than the blue moon is the blue “sturgeon” moon, which means creatures of land and sea will be acting extra strange during this month’s moon cycle. If you’re not an avid fisherman of living fossils, you’ve likely never heard of a blue sturgeon moon. The term comes from a combination of two rare lunar anomalies–a blue moon and a sturgeon moon–that occur at the same time.
healththoroughfare.com

The Ultra-Rare Blue Moon of 2021 Will Be Visible From the US This Night

The Moon is not only the natural satellite that has a tremendous role in making the Earth a more livable planet. It’s also our nighttime companion and friend, and it can take several different forms that we find interesting to watch. According to The Sun, an ultra-rare Blue Moon of...
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Watching the Skies: This harvest moon is also a blue moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A blue moon will light up the night sky this weekend. The phrase “blue moon” can mean a few different things. In the case of the full moon that will occur Aug. 22, the blue moon refers to the third of four full moons that take place in an astronomical season. There was a full moon just after the summer solstice on June 24, another on July 23 and there will be a fourth full moon of the summer season on Sept. 20 before the equinox.
Nashville, TNWTVCFOX

'Full Sturgeon Blue Moon' to shine bright this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A full Sturgeon moon will shine bright this weekend and this one is special: It's also a blue moon!. The sturgeon moon will rise on Sunday. FOX 17 News Code Red Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan said it's also a blue moon. Moons are considered "blue" when...
1077 WRKR

This is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.
NASA

August 2021 Brings Rare Seasonal ‘Blue Moon’

This month we’ll get to see a Full Moon on Aug. 22, 2021, known by some early Native American tribes of the northeastern United States, as the Sturgeon Moon. The name was given to the Moon because the large sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes, and other major lakes, were more easily caught at this time of year. But that’s not all! We also get to see a Blue Moon!
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Skywatch: Enjoy the seasonal blue moon this week

We’ll welcome the full moon early this week. It officially arrives Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. This month’s full moon is known as the full sturgeon moon because this time of year it was a lot easier to catch the fish in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water. It’s also known as the full red moon.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Blue Moon, Saturn, Jupiter August 19 to 22

As it moves in orbit around Earth, the moon travels eastward in our sky. You’ll notice the moon’s orbital motion if you watch for it near Jupiter and Saturn from August 19 to 22, 2021. The moon will sweep 4 degrees south of Saturn on August 20 at about 22:00 UTC. It’ll be a full moon – a Blue Moon – that sweeps 4 degrees south of Jupiter on August 22 at about 05:00 UTC. The exact times won’t matter to you, as you stand outside looking for these bright worlds in space. Jupiter will be the brightest object besides the moon, ascending in the eastern half of the sky throughout the evening. Fainter Saturn will be to the west of Jupiter (more toward the sunset direction). And, if you’re watching for them at nightfall, turn around and look west. You’ll see an even brighter planet in that direction in the very early part of the night: beautiful, blazing Venus.
natureworldnews.com

Once in a Blue Moon: Rare Seasonal Blue Moon to Rise This Weekend

An unusual occurrence in the night sky will take place this weekend, yet it may go undetected by people who don't know what's going on. A full moon will rise on Saturday evening, looking similar to others that rise throughout the year, yet this one will be unlike any other full moon in 2021. The full moon on Saturday night will be a blue moon.
INFORUM

Astro Bob: Will the real Blue Moon please stand up?

Looking to recharge? How about watching a full moon rise? This month you'll have two nights to do so because full moon phase falls between tonight and tomorrow night (August 21-22) at 7:01 a.m. Central Time Sunday morning, August 22. Tonight, the moon will be about 99.6 percent illuminated and tomorrow night, 99.2 percent — full enough to appear round with the unaided eye.
The Independent

Skygazers capture the Blue Moon in the night sky

The more rare Blue Moon has been making an appearance.Despite what the name suggests, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. The name either refers to the second full moon in a calendar month, or the third of four full moons that are seen in one season.The latter known as a “true Blue Moon”, which is the least common out of the two types, is what will be seen around the world this weekend.BBC Weather said that Sunday is the best time to see August’s full moon – which Native Americans have referred to as the Sturgeon Moon because of the...
wcti12.com

Last Blue Moon until 2024 visible Sunday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Blue Moon is illuminating the night sky this weekend -- no, the moon won't actually appear blue!. A Blue Moon has a couple of definitions; the most common Blue Moon refers to the second full moon during a month. However, the current Blue Moon is a seasonal one.

