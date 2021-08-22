Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines Megumi's Sukuna Possession

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne creative Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what it would look like if Megumi Fushiguro were the one possessed by Sukuna instead! Gege Akutami's original manga series officially kicked off with Yuji Itadori decided to chomp down on the cursed item and found himself suddenly possessed by one of the strongest Cursed Spirits of all time. But while he was able to control it, the lingering threat of Sukuna deciding to activate within his body remains one of the major key factors of the series overall. Making things even more intriguing is the fact that Sukuna seems to have plans for Megumi Fushiguro too.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Future#Major Key#Movies#Instagram#Delian#Jujutsu Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights The Eyes of Eraserhead

My Hero Academia's latest episode of its anime adaptation featured Eraserhead and Present Mic coming to grips with just how vile the League of Villains could be and how their past has been affected by the conglomerate of evil characters, with one fan highlighting the teacher Aizawa using some perfect cosplay. While Eraserhead isn't set to continue to have a big role in the future of the fifth season, expect some major events to change his life forever when the War Arc begins and the heroes and villains clash for the fate of hero society.
Comicsdexerto.com

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes Plus Ultra as female Izuku Midoriya

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after showing off her mind-blowing transformation into Izuku Midoriya. The artist brought the anime protagonist to life with an incredible female spin. Despite the anime’s wide range of characters, protagonist Izuku Midoriya has continued to win the hearts of viewers with...
Comicsbookriot.com

10 Manga Like JUJUTSU KAISEN for Monster Lovers

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami has recently passed the 50 million mark on copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga popularity has only increased because of the release of the anime adaptation in Fall 2020. And we are sure it will only continue to grow more and more. Since...
ComicsAnime News Network

Takako Shimura Draws Love Buzz Manga Side Story Chapter

New chapter debuting in September tells story set after ending of pro wrestling manga. The manga centers on young pro wrestler Kaoru Fuji, who at the height of her promising career, disappeared off the wrestling scene. She returns to her gym five years later, with her daughter Erika in tow. With nowhere else to live, she asks to live in the gym with her daughter, while at the same time planning to resume her career. However, not everyone around her is as willing as her to overlook the last five years.
ComicsComicBook

Blue Exorcist Creator Drops First-Look at New Horror Manga

Blue Exorcist as a Shonen series might have numerous supernatural elements that helped push its story forward, but the creator of the series, Kazue Kato, is looking to dive into the world of horror completely by adapting a terrifying tale that shook readers to their core. The novel, Eizen Karukaya Kaitan, follows a young woman named Shoko who inherits a small retail store from her aunt but discovers that the shop is plagued with spirits and must now attempt to save her own life while getting to the bottom of the supernatural threats that have been plaguing the location.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Megumi's Sneaky New Ninja Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen showed off a sneaky new use of Megumi Fushiguro's Cursed Techniques with the newest chapter of the series! Series creator Gege Akutami is now back in full swing with the original manga series following a lengthy hiatus, and the series is continuing through the preparations Megumi and the others need to make before his sister Tsumiki has to declare herself as part of Kenjaku's Culling Game. The time is ticking down fast, and Megumi and Yuji are steadily running out of time before they can recruit the elusive but powerful third year, Kinji Hakari.
ApparelIGN

Crunchyroll Loves Introduces Jujutsu Kaisen Limited Streetwear Line

The latest addition to the Crunchyroll Loves streetwear line-up features the Jujutsu Kaisen manga as its inspiration. This is one of the larger drops from Crunchyroll Loves, featuring a whole slew of clothing items, including a slick tie-dye and an acid-washed beanie. Check out the gallery below to see all the items coming to the new collection:
ComicsAnime News Network

Namaiki Zakari. Manga Enters Final Arc, Ends in 6 Chapters

Yen Press licensed the manga, and describes the story:. Basketball club manager Yuki has a secret—she's in love with the team captain! But when Naruse, her cheeky kouhai, discovers her big secret, she's in a tight spot! Just how long is he going to keep teasing her about it!? Stupid pretty playboy…
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Chapter 155 Summary, Spoilers, Release Date Out

Yuji Itadori and Hakari continue to talk about the latter's plan and he wants Itadori to be part of the fight club in "Jujutsu Kaisen" Chapter 155. The upcoming chapter is reportedly titled "Heat." Twitter user Ducky has shared the summary of "Jujutsu Kaisen" Chapter 155. The chapter opens from...
Comicsjournalistpr.com

Things The Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Perform Better Than The Manga

The Jujutsu Emperor manga is one of the newest hits in the Shonen anime realm. The manga is the basis of his anime, and the gorgeous graphics are just one of many reasons the anime should be considered. The show has been a massive hit since its release, and each...
Comicsepicstream.com

What Is Cursed Energy in Jujutsu Kaisen Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joined a secret organization comprised of Jujutsu sorcerers. After one unexpected encounter, he became a vessel of a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna. The story is a sequel to Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School by Akutami. In...
Comicswashingtonnewsday.com

Early Leaks from Chapter 155 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Tease Hakari and Yuji Itadori’s Battle.

Early Leaks from Chapter 155 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Tease Hakari and Yuji Itadori’s Battle. Gege Akutami returns after a one-week hiatus with a new “Jujutsu Kaisen” chapter that deals with the fallout from the previous chapter, in which Itadori manages to meet with Hakari. Early hints from Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” point to Hakari pursuing Yuji Itadori.
Comicsbookriot.com

What Is a Light Novel?

If you follow the manga scene long enough, you’ll run into mentions of light novels sooner or later. If you’re an anime fan who checks out new shows every season, you’ve probably watched at least one series originally based on a light novel. But if you’re new to manga and anime, you might be wondering: what is a light novel exactly?
ComicsComicBook

JuJutsu Kaisen Art Gives Gojo a Studio Ghibli Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime properties that were introduced via the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in recent memory, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellows sorcerers that are a part of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan artist has slammed the supernatural story into the world of Studio Ghibli. Specifically, we see Gojo Satoru given a makeover that imagines the blindfold-wearing mentor of Itadori appearing in Howl's Moving Castle, giving the creation of Gege Akutami a very different aesthetic from the animation studio that has become legendary within the medium of anime over the decades.
SoccerTwinfinite

A Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Drew These Sick Digital Playing Cards

Whether it is the good guys, bad guys, or even a rival school, Jujutsu Kaisen is home to a full roster of amazing characters. Of those characters, we also know that there are a lot of different hobbies that are played, including soccer, baseball, and board games. As such, it...
ComicsComicBook

Digimon Adventure's WarGreymon Breaks Out With Mega Level Cosplay

Digimon Adventure's own WarGreymon has broken out of the anime with some appropriately Mega level cosplay! As part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary for its original anime series, Toei Animation and Bandai brought back the Digimon franchise for a brand new anime series. This new anime brought back the original eight DigiDestined and took them on a new kind of adventure that fans did not see play out in the original series. This came with several new updates for each of the Digimon partners themselves, and this included Agumon's evolutionary chain as well of course.
ComicsComicBook

Viral Digimon Cosplay Highlights the DigiDestined's Last Evolution Kizuna Makeovers

One awesome cosplay group has gone viral for their take on the DigiDestined from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna! As part of a celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the original anime series, Toei Animation and Bandai released not only a special reboot anime series reinventing the original adventure, but brought the Digimon Adventure storyline to an end with the special feature film, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. This film aged up the original crew into adulthood, and had them all go one last mission together as their Digivices tragically counted down until the end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy