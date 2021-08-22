Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines Megumi's Sukuna Possession

One creative Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what it would look like if Megumi Fushiguro were the one possessed by Sukuna instead! Gege Akutami's original manga series officially kicked off with Yuji Itadori decided to chomp down on the cursed item and found himself suddenly possessed by one of the strongest Cursed Spirits of all time. But while he was able to control it, the lingering threat of Sukuna deciding to activate within his body remains one of the major key factors of the series overall. Making things even more intriguing is the fact that Sukuna seems to have plans for Megumi Fushiguro too.