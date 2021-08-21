Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons highlights: Defense swarms Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa for sack

By Deen Worley
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbZvf_0bZ6Bjbm00

The Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush seems to be making big strides. After a four-sack effort a week ago, Dean Pees’ defense has already brought down Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Falcons corner Chris Williamson blitzed off the edge, allowing LB Ade Ogundeji and DL Jonathan Bullard to finish the job. Bullard was officially credited with the full sack.

The Dolphins lead 7-3 late in the first quarter. Check out Bullard’s sack below, via the team’s Twitter account.

Gallery

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Sheffield out, Williamson in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cu16w_0bZ6Bjbm00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Swarms#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Dean Pees#Dl Jonathan Bullard#Gallery Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle torched Falcons in joint practice

Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle have rekindled the Alabama connection with the Miami Dolphins. During Wednesday’s joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, both players torched Atlanta’s defensive secondary with their chemistry. Tagovailoa found multiple wide receivers — including Waddle — for touchdowns, while the No. 6 overall pick made defensive...
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Tua Tagovailoa offers thoughts on Alabama against Miami Hurricanes

Tua Tagovailoa has interest in both sides of the upcoming game between Alabama and Miami. The former Crimson Tide quarterback, now in Miami with the NFL’s Dolphins, was asked during Wednesday’s media availability about the marquee matchup. “It’s tough,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t know what Alabama looks like. I don’t...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Brian Baldinger breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's play vs Falcons

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed an efficient, high volume half of football against the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend, steering Miami to 14 points before the half and at least another 6 left on the field after a 4th down turnover on downs inside the Falcons red zone and a long missed field goal before the half by kicker Jason Sanders. In all, Tagovailoa finished 16/23 passing for 183 yards and a score and the Dolphins’ offense had just one drive fail to surpass 66 yards of distance in the first half:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Dan Orlovsky breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's preseason growth

That’s some hefty praise for Tua Tagovailoa, particularly coming off of just his rookie season and 9 starts as an NFL quarterback. But ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky didn’t just make the statement, he brought some evidence — and his film breakdown of the Dolphins’ offense this preseason should be enough to excite any Dolphins fan hoping that Tagovailoa’s improvements this summer are sustainable when projecting to the regular season.
NFLUSA Today

Watch: What went wrong on Tua Tagovailoa's interception versus Bears?

Seven straight completions plus an additional completion wiped away by a holding penalty. Things were going plenty well for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins throughout the first quarter and the unit’s final drive together against Chicago. But a promising stretch of play quickly vanished into thin air as Tagovailoa’s final pass of the day sailed into the hands of a Chicago Bear; taking points off the board for Miami in the process.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins may sit Tua Tagovailoa against Bengals and that is pefectly o.k.

Aug 21, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the line during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. It certainly appears the Miami Dolphins treated last week’s preseason game against the Falcons as...
NFLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Confirms QB Tua Tagovailoa Won’t Play Final Preseason Game

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The finish line is almost in sight for the Miami Dolphins, but training camp isn’t over yet. As Miami prepares for their final preseason game, head coach Brian Flores kicked off practice with a big announcement concerning playing time against the Bengals. “Yeah, Tua won’t play on Sunday and we’ll probably rest most of the starters,” said Flores. That decision was made before game two against the Falcons. The only downside the Dolphins had to consider is the three-week span between game snap for their starters. “We’ve had joint practices with two teams. We had 10 good days prior to that....

Comments / 0

Community Policy