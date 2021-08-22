Mets Waste Chance after Chance against Dodgers, Lose to L.A. 4-3
The New York Mets once again took on the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. After losing the first five games of the season series, the Mets were looking to get some type of momentum going. Unfortunately, for the Mets, whenever Max Scherzer is on the mound for the opposition, creating momentum is a tall task. Turns out, the Mets were able to get their chances but left a staggering nine stranded on base. As a result, the Mets lost their third straight game this time by a 4-3 score.metsmerizedonline.com
