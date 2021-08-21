Steelers Rule Two Offensive Players Out vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled wide receiver Chase Claypool (ankle) and running back Benny Snell Jr. (undisclosed) out for their preseason home opener against the Detroit Lions.

Claypool left practice on Tuesday after going down during team drills. He was helped off the field by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron.

Claypool tweeted out that "all is well" about his injury. The Steelers will keep the second-year wideout sidelined in Week 2 of the preseason.

Snell has started working his way back at practice, but will remain out for the Steelers. He's worked on the sideline during practice, with limited usage during team drills.

The Steelers kick off at Heinz Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.