Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 100 Fantasy Football Players 2021: Rankings for PPR leagues

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue our march towards the kickoff of the NFL’s regular season, fantasy football drafts are firing off at a record pace. More and more people are jumping into the format for the first time or are getting back into it after several months removed from the previous season. After an offseason full of moves, along with a new class of rookie players set to take the stage, here are our current top 100 fantasy football rankings (0.5 PPR) for the 2021 season.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#Fantasy Sports#Football Players#American Football#Ppr#Rb#Dk Metcalf#Ceedee Lamb Wr#Ja Marr Chase#Chase Edmonds#Pro Football Network#Fswa#Tommygarrettpfn#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Release 9 Players Ahead Of Mandatory Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced nine cuts as they are preparing to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The team released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle TJ Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton, and safety Lamont Wade.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Why the Vikings should have traded for Gardner Minshew

Watching the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' preseason finale, you had to know Mike Zimmer was dying inside. With his job presumably on the line, Zimmer has been stuck with a roster that's been lacking depth. While the offensive line, safeties and linebackers are a concern, his biggest issue has to be the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLESPN

Fantasy football 12-team, 1/2 PPR mock draft: First eight picks are RBs

In the eighth mock draft of the season, members of our ESPN Fantasy Football and NFL staff took part in a 12-team, 1/2 PPR league. After last week's two-QB mock draft, the biggest difference was naturally that the first round shifted back to being dominated by running backs. And, of course, quarterbacks returned to being middle-round selections, for the most part.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Preseason Mock Draft Strategy, Rankings and Analysis

The 2021 fantasy football season has arrived. Well, kind of. While the NFL regular season doesn't begin until Sept. 9, and it won't be possible to start accumulating fantasy points until then, many leagues have already held their drafts for the year. And for those that haven't, they'll do so within the next two weeks.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Joe Mixon or Najee Harris: Which AFC North RB should you draft?

As the days continue to dwindle until the start of the NFL’s regular season, fantasy football managers find themselves needing to make difficult decisions, going through the pros and cons amongst potential picks. One of those is at running back with two players with high-upside for this season in Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris. With both sitting in the second round of fantasy football drafts, which AFC North RB should you draft — Harris or Mixon?
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Chase Claypool poised for breakout season

By far the deepest position in fantasy football, wide receiver is a position that you can find a starter at just about any point in your draft. I have been asked multiple times about the 0RB strategy, which seems to be gaining popularity in fantasy circles, and I just cannot get on board with it. The biggest reason why I am not a fan is because this position is incredibly deep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy