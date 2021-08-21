Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘We Love NYC’ Concert Canceled at Halfway Point Due to Lightning Threat

By Chris Willman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

UPDATED: “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” the Clive Davis -programmed concert in Central Park , was called off just past its halfway point Saturday due to lightning strikes occurring within a 10-mile radius of the Great Lawn.

Artists like Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Maluma, Patti Smith and the Killers had yet to appear at the point it was shut down.Those who did get in stage time before the abrupt cancellation included Jennifer Hudson, Andrea Bocelli, Earth Wind & Fire, LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Journey, Santana, Jon Batiste and the New York Philharmonic. Polo G was the last performer to complete a set, albeit his consisted of just one song, the current hit “Rapstar” — still, it could be said that he headlined the massive gathering.

The abrupt halt came in the middle of a Barry Manilow medley at 7:37 p.m, as the 60,000 fans in attendance and even those in the VIP area were told to exit immediately.

Confusion reigned in the aftermath of the mass exit. Although an announcer could be heard on the CNN broadcast telling attendees that the show was “canceled,” in an effort to convince stragglers to leave, some fans on social media reported that Mayor Bill de Blasio had come out and suggested they take shelter nearby in case the show could be restarted later.

Ironically, Manilow had made it far enough in his medley to sing “Copacabana,” “Mandy” and “Can’t Smile Without You,” but fell just short of being able to get to the planned capper to his set, “I Made It Through the Rain.”

For nearly three hours afterward, as some of the performers who yet to play waited things out in their trailers, Clive Davis and other organizers talked with city officials with the idea that the show might resume without an audience and wrap up as a pure broadcast event. But the hope of a crowd-free resumption proved to be in vain, with host network CNN announcing just before 10:30 — with rain and lightning still in the area — that there was no possibility of even an impromptu, informal finale.

The concert and broadcast were planned to last for five hours. It was two hours and 37 minutes into the show when Manilow, mid-verse in “I Can’t Smile Without You,” was interrupted by an announcer saying: “Attention. Please pay close attention to the following safety measures. Due to approaching severe weather, all persons should move quickly and calmly to the nearest exits and proceed to your vehicles and protected areas.” Some fans were reluctant to leave, but the announcer soon declared over the PA that the event was canceled.

Even so, CNN urged viewers to stick around by putting a chyron on screen for much of the following three hours that read, “Concert may resume soon once severe weather passes.” That belief seemed to be more than just a faint hope, as anchor Anderson Cooper interviewed artists in their trailers who said they believed some sort of denouement, even a short one, could be in order, despite fans having been told the concert was off.

CNN’s weather anchor said that city officials had previously revealed that the show would have to be called off if there were any lightning strikes within 10 miles, and once those occurred in the Rockaway and Battery areas, there was no choice but to call it off. The lighting strikes represented the passing outer flank of Hurricane Henri, 270 miles away from Manhattan as of showtime.

“They called the show, and then everybody said, ‘Wait a minute, we might be back on,'” Costello told Cooper in a phone interview about two hours after the show was shut down. “There is, after all, a big old storm coming…. (But) if there’s a way we can go play a few tunes to bring it to some kind of musical conclusion, that would be great. Let’s see what happens.”

It was not to be, even as Cooper kept interviewing stars who were in their trailers, or, in Patti Smith’s case, already offsite. Hearing that host Gayle King was in a trailer where the Killers and others were ensconced, the CNN host cajoled King into FaceTiming the network a live feed of the Killers doing an acoustic “Mr. Brightside,” after she initially balked, apparently in jest, saying she wanted to save it for her CBS show Monday morning.

As the 10:00 hour hit, what looked to be about a hundred rain-drenched fans had been allowed back into the area, raising hopes that of a very belated coda for the show. Cooper kept going with what he called “our freeform jazz odyssey of a broadcast,” which got progressively sillier as he bantered with the rained-out stars, with some viewers comparing it to one of his loopier New Year’s Eve broadcasts.

When word finally came that the show was canceled-canceled, Cooper went through the final stages of denial. “I’m like the last guy at the party who’s like ‘No! With the time change, we get an extra hour!'” he joked. “I’m being told in my ear that it’s done, but I really feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet… I just felt like we were bonding with all these people and having a fun time, and concerts backstage… Apparently the concert is not happening. This is the word. Is this official? It’s official. It’s not happening, I’m being told over and over. It is sinking in finally. I am superbummed.”

“It’s such a shame,” Manilow told Cooper earlier. “They cut us off and threw us off the stage because they were afraid of lightning. It was getting very dangerous out there.” The singer then cued his music director to play “I Made It Through the Rain” on a keyboard over the phone, as Cooper waved his arms back and forth.

Early highlights of the show included the revelation of just what Aretha Franklin song “Respect” star Hudson was going to perform: it was “Nessun Dorma,” the operatic piece that Franklin famously sang at the Grammys on little notice when Pavarotti had to pull out. Hudson sang with the Philharmonic, as did Andrea Bocelli, who performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “O Sole Mio.”

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe joined forces for their duet “If the World Was Ending.” Most of the other performers were afforded two songs apiece, including Santana, who did one number with Wyclef Jean and another with Rob Thomas. Earth Wind & Fire were joined by Lucky Daye on vocals for “You Want My Love” and Babyface guesting on guitar.

The biggest crowd response was for a (mostly) vintage rap medley, performed by what emcee DJ Cassidy described as “the Avengers of hip-hop”: LL Cool J and Rev Run (“Mama Said Knock You Out” and “It’s Tricky”), Melle Mel and Scorpio (“The Message”), Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star (“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”), French Montana, Fat Joe and Remy Ma (“All the Way Up” and “Lean Back”) and younger star A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (“Look Back on It”).

Gayle King hosted, and figures called in for introductions included Sen. Chuck Schumer and de Blasio, who called the soon-to-be-truncated event “the greatest concert in the history of New York City.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

29K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Gayle King
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Polo G
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Melle Mel
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Killers#Earth Wind Fire#The New York Philharmonic#Cnn#Copacabana#Showtime#Facetiming#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
MusicVariety

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why Playing Aretha Franklin Was Like a ‘Puzzle’

Cynthia Erivo was walking the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards when Variety senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin asked her what her favorite song to sing is. Without a second thought, Erivo belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” and soon after, her agent called with news that Clive Davis had heard her rendition and recommended her to portray the legendary soul singer in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. The rest is history.
MusicVariety

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Paramore to Songwriting Credits on ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added two members of. to the writing credits of her hit single “Good 4 U” — the second time she’s made such a revision for songs from her blockbuster debut album, “Sour.” She had previously added Taylor Swift and cowriters to the credits of her song “Déjà vu”; Swift and cowriters were credited on Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” at the time of its release.
MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
Musicwfpk.org

Patti Smith drops surprise live release

Patti Smith returned to Electric Lady studios– where she recorded her stellar debut album Horses in 1975– to record a new live EP that has just been released!. Live at Electric Lady is part of an ongoing Spotify series at the storied studio, of which Smith said:. “We are very...
MusicTelegraph

Live music is back! Unless you’re a cautious A-list rock star

The glorious post-pandemic return of live music may not be all that it seems. Just weeks after our venues re-opened their doors after 15 months of enforced inactivity, an alarming number of rock and pop tours are being cancelled. But this time it’s not the global lockdown that’s being the party pooper: it’s nervous rock-stars.
MusicStereogum

Patti Smith – “Blame It On The Sun” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

Patti Smith has released a new live EP, the latest installment of Spotify and Electric Lady Studios’ Live At Electric Lady series also featuring Japanese Breakfast, Faye Webster, Bleachers, and more. Smith’s seven-track EP includes a number of her own songs in addition to covers of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It On The Sun.”
MusicNME

Watch LL Cool J perform with friends at We Love NYC concert

LL Cool J was joined by a number of guests on-stage during his live set at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert over the weekend. Taking place last Saturday (August 21), the rapper performed a number of hits from his back catalogue, including his ’90s track ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’. Throughout the medley, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma and French Montana all made appearances.
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Central Rain: The We Love NYC Concert Comes To An Unexpected Electrifying Conclusion

Back in 1980, Barry Manilow sang “I Made It Through The Rain,” but that wasn’t the case this weekend for the 78-year-old pop star. During his set at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park, the show came to an abrupt end shortly after 7:30 p.m. because of lightning and thunderstorms caused by Tropical Storm Henri. The concert was officially canceled less than three hours later. So while the tens of thousands in attendance missed out on the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello and Patti Smith, they did get to see Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, Jon Batiste, LL Cool J, Earth, Wind & Fire and more. (Music mogul Clive Davis booked all the musicians for the show.) MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski was there until raindrops kept falling on his head and he felt the shock of the lightning.
WeatherKIMT

Must-watch moments from 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert'

Jennifer Hudson and Andrea Bocelli wowed the crowd with their vocals, and classics from Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana brought high energy to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" before weather halted it. These are the best moments of the night, and the aftermath of the interruption. Andrea Bocelli...
New York City, NYPosted by
NJ.com

‘We Love NYC’ concert in Central Park: Live stream, time, TV, channel, how to watch online without cable

“We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” is airing on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 5 p.m. The concert lineup will feature Bruce Springsteen, along with many other celebrities, including: Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL COOL J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Patti Smith and Rob Thomas.
New York City, NYPosted by
Page Six

Earth, Wind & Fire wants to boogie with Dua Lipa at We Love NYC concert

For generations of R&B fans, Earth, Wind & Fire have been an elemental force in the soundtrack of their lives. And 50 years after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band — founded by the late Maurice White — dropped its self-titled debut, EWF is still making us groove to ’70s classics such as “Shining Star,” “Boogie Wonderland” and, of course, “September.”
New York City, NYNew York Post

We Love NYC concert officially canceled as Henri batters Big Apple

New York City’s “Homecoming” concert at Central Park was canceled after coming to an abrupt halt in the middle of Barry Manilow’s performance Saturday evening — as lightning storms tied to approaching Hurricane Henri descended on the Big Apple. Concertgoers were told at 7:37 p.m. to “proceed to your vehicles...
Politicsmiamitimesonline.com

Henri drenches We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert

The superstar-laden, five-hour “Homecoming Concert” in New York City’s Central Park was canceled halfway through because of dangerous weather, as Hurricane Henri approached the Northeast on Saturday. Organizers repeated over public address for concertgoers to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park.”. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy