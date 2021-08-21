Snapchat launches a new tool … Find out

(Pocket-lint) - If you use Snapchat, you'll know that its built-in camera can be used to apply augmented-reality effects to your face and the world around you. In 2019, Snapchat updated its app with an impressive camera-reliant feature, called Scan, that allows you to quickly point your phones at objects to know more about them. Now, Snapchat's camera is getting a major update that moves Scan front and centre in the camera so all users can easily access it.