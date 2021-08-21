Snapchat launches a new tool … Find out

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSnapchat has launched a new market research tool called Snapchat Trends, which is essentially Google Trends, but dedicated only to the app. And with the new Snapchat Trends, it can be of great help for marketers looking to leverage the platform. The new Snapchat Trends tool allows marketers to search...

