Police presence varies among school districts

LIMA — Some students in Northwest Ohio returned to the classroom this week. Others will do so shortly. For parents, the safety of their children while at school is always of the utmost concern.

Following school shooting incidents in recent years, the Ohio School Resource Officers Association believes the presence of an officer within a school provides a first line of defense against violence, while at the same time building partnerships between students, administrators and law enforcement that create a safer and more productive school setting.

School districts in Ohio are left to make their own decisions about the level of law enforcement presence in their buildings. Those decisions are often rooted in financial concerns. Most districts in Allen and surrounding counties have at least one school resource officer dedicated to addressing the safety and emotional needs of students and staff. Some have more; some fewer.

Varied numbers

While students in the Lima City School district started their year off Wednesday under the watchful eye of a staff of nine full-time school resource officers, not all districts in the Lima area have embraced that level of staffing. The Elida and Shawnee school districts have contracts with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee Police Departments, respectively, to provide school resource officers. Elida has five full-time SROs, while Shawnee has one officer who divides his time between four buildings in the district.

“School resource officers are absolutely helpful to a school district,” said Jude Meyers, the first-year superintendent at Shawnee schools. Meyers worked with SROs at his previous school in Gallia County. “They get to know the kids and become really good resources for them.”

The remaining schools in Allen County have less formal arrangements with local law enforcement agencies. Damian Tibbs, the school resource officer for the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, said he visits Allen East, Bath and Perry schools “as much as possible” during the school year, while schools in Bluffton, Delphos and Spencerville have “good working relationships with their local police departments.”

Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees said none of the six school districts in that county have contracted with his office for school resource officers, although St. Marys and Wapakoneta have agreements with the police departments in their respective cities. Each of those districts employed one school resource officer.

The sheriff’s department has one D.A.R.E. officer who doubles as an SRO, working with New Bremen, New Knoxville, Minster and Waynesfield-Goshen schools. Additionally, the police chiefs in Waynesfield and Minster spend a good portion of their days during the school year in their schools, Vorhees said.

Putnam County similarly has no official contracts with county schools, according to Captain Brad Nelson, of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He said day-shift deputies stop at different school buildings each day. Police departments in Columbus Grove, Ottawa and Pandora maintain a similar presence at schools in their respective communities.

“Our deputies will go into schools and walk around the hallways to interact with students,” Nelson said. “We encourage them to occasionally stop and eat lunch with the students.”

Tibbs, now in his sixth year as the county SRO, said he has seen positive changes in the interaction over the years between school officials, students and law enforcement.

“I’ve developed a good rapport with school administrators as a liaison with the sheriff’s department,” Tibbs said. “They call me directly now when they have an issue, and we discuss how best to respond to that. Where it used to be, ‘Why are you here?’ it’s now ‘Hey, glad to see you!’”

Lima schools committed

Lima City Schools chose to invest heavily in student safety. This year, for the first time, each building in the district has its own full-time school resource officer. All the officers are employed by the school but are also members of the Lima Police Department auxiliary corps. In accordance with Ohio law, each SRO completed formal police officer training.

Nate Garlock became the district’s first school resource officer in 2015 and its director of safety and security in 2018. He remains the SRO at South Science and Technology Magnet while also overseeing a staff of eight school resource officers.

“While the presence of the officers is to act as a deterrent to potential trouble-makers, their main role is building relationships with the students, staff and community,” Garlock said. “Those relationships are really strong. Our SROs are role models and confidants; someone students can lean on, which all contributes to the overall safety inside the building. They trust us.”

Garlock said the role of a resource officer is often misunderstood by the public.

“We’re there to keep bad things from coming into the schools, but we don’t patrol the hallways like some people think. You patrol streets — you don’t patrol school halls. We’re not there to arrest kids. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should. We’re there to help kids get on a better path.”

Garlock credits Lima schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman with recognizing the positive influence school resource officers can have on students. After starting the program with Garlock as the lone resource officer for the entire district, Ackerman in 2016 convinced the school board to expand funding for the program and hire additional SROs.

K-9s to anti-vaping

In additional to resource officers in each building in the Lima schools, there are six four-legged members of the SRO staff: K-9 officers trained to sniff out drugs or explosives. But that is their secondary function.

“They’re mostly here for therapy,” Garlock said, adding that the K-9 officers can frequently be found simply listening while students in the younger grades practice their reading skills.

While those young readers are sometimes shy and afraid to read aloud for fear of being mocked by their classmates if they stumble, “dogs don’t judge you,” Garlock said. “The kids love them. The majority of the time the K-9s are doing therapy for the kids … and the staff, too. It’s been tremendous to watch.”

The dogs do on occasion perform drug-detection duties, but Garlock said drugs in the schools “is not something we’re seeing a lot of. Vaping is a much larger issue right now; it’s growing in popularity, especially with the CBD oils that are being used. We’re paying a lot more attention to it these days.”

Don Horstman, superintendent at Ottawa-Glandorf schools, agreed that vaping is a growing problem.

“It’s getting pushed down to the lower grades, as young as fourth-graders,” Horstman said. “I think that’s because vaping has been sold as a safe alternative to tobacco … and it’s clearly not.”

Ottawa-Glandorf schools contract with the Ottawa Police Department for two school resource officers who rotate between the high school, two elementary schools and one parochial school in town.

“It’s been working out very well. I’m happy to have them in place,” Horstman said. “We’re looking to finalize some changes that will allow them to conduct some classes for students. One of those classes will be the dangers of vaping.”

Garlock added, “SROs wear so many hats that being a police officer is the smallest part of their job. Mostly we’re 45% counselors, 45% teachers and 10% law enforcement officers.”

Three and out? Nope

After graduating from high school, Garlock spent four years in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from the Rhodes State Police Academy and went to work at the Delphos Police Department.

In 2010, he joined the Lima Police Department as a patrolman and member of the SWAT team and remained there until coming to Lima City Schools.

“My plan was that I was going to spend three years as a school resource officer, and then I was going to go back to the LPD,” Garlock told members of the Lima Sertoma Club earlier this week. “I mean, Garlocks are supposed to be cops; that’s what we do,” referring to the long family line of police officers.

“But I really fell in love with these kids. It’s a very fulfilling position — the greatest job I’ve ever had. I love Lima, and I love what I do,” he said. “Are we perfect? Nope. We need to keep working to get better. But we feel we are making a difference in these kids’ lives.”