Swimmer dies in apparent drowning on White Bear Lake
An individual swimming in White Bear Lake off of Lake Avenue went under in the wind and weeds and did not resurface Friday, Aug. 20. Passengers sat helpless on the rental pontoon blown into the Lake Avenue shoreline while police, fire rescue and County boats searched. Emergency responders found the victim and used a local resident's dock to transport them to a vehicle on Lake Avenue. The victim was brought to the hospital but didn’t survive.www.presspubs.com
